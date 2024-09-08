Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl; Salman Khan resumes Sikandar shoot despite injury

Today, September 8, 2024, marks another Sunday of the month. It’s time to look back at all the important updates and exciting things that happened in Bollywood this past week. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh being blessed with a baby girl to Salman Khan resuming shoot for Sikandar despite his injury, check out the top headlines in this news wrap of the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram today to announce the birth of their first child, a baby girl. The post stated, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024 Deepika & Ranveer.” They received heartwarming wishes and love from the film industry. Earlier, the couple dropped a stunning maternity photo shoot and also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

2. Salman Khan shoots for Sikandar despite rib injury

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan resumed filming for his upcoming action thriller Sikandar despite suffering from a rib injury. We also shared a picture of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala from the set, in which the duo was all smiles. The Mumbai schedule is set to last for 45 days before the crew shifts to a palace in Hyderabad.

3. Shah Rukh Khan tops list of highest tax-paying Indian celebrities

Advertisement

According to a Fortune India report, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the highest tax-paying Indian celebrity for the financial year 2024, contributing Rs 92 crore. Salman Khan came third on the list with Rs 75 crore. He was followed by Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli.

4. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra’s posters and teaser trailer unveiled

A number of posters and a 2-minute, 49-second teaser trailer of Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, have been released on social media. The content gives a glimpse into their characters, Satya and Ankur, as well as their sibling bond. The film is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

5. Anushka Sharma says she and Virat Kohli are not ‘perfect parents’

Anushka Sharma was recently in India to attend an event. During the event, Anushka expressed that she and her husband Virat Kohli were not ‘perfect parents’ to their kids Vamika and Akaay. She said, “There is so much pressure to be like this perfect parent. We are not perfect parents; we will complain about things, and it is okay to admit it to them also. So they know that you are flawed.”

Advertisement

6. Various filmmakers approach Shah Rukh Khan to launch his son Aryan Khan as an actor

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has received offers from many top filmmakers to launch Aryan Khan on the big screen. A source stated, “Over the last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have been offered a film by Karan Johar, an epic by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, as well as potential offers for his launch from his director and filmmaker friends like Aditya Chopra and Farah Khan, among others.”

7. Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in Border 2

After Varun Dhawan, it has been officially announced that Diljit Dosanjh has joined the cast of the war film Border 2. Sunny Deol welcomed him, saying, “Welcoming Fauji @diljitdosanjh to the Battalion of #Border2.” Diljit shared that he was honored to be a part of such a powerful team.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Priyanka Chopra attends brother's wedding festivities; Deepika Padukone poses with Lakshya Sen and Ranveer Singh's family