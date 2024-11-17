Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan’s threat call accused in custody, Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar first look and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, killing, and weapons which could be triggering for some readers.

The second week of November was packed with exciting reveals, releases, and some serious developments. Pinkvilla is here to recap the major events from the past week. If you missed any important updates, be sure to catch up below.

From the arrest of the accused who made a threat call to Shah Rukh Khan to Vicky Kaushal's Mahavatar's first look, here’s everything that happened in the past week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh; who will headline Akshay Kumar starrer Singh is Kinng's sequel?

The 2008 hit action-comedy Singh is Kinng, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, remains a fan favorite. Now, filmmaker Shailendra Singh is working on its sequel. In a recent interview, he revealed that Ranveer Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are his top picks to lead Singh is Kinng 2.

Shailendra mentioned that Ranveer’s energy and cheeky persona make him perfect for the role, and he has already approached his team. If that doesn’t work out, Diljit will be his second choice. He also expressed interest in Priyadarshan or Anees Bazmee directing the film.

2. Aamir Khan says Sitaare Zameen Par with Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh is ‘way ahead of’ Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. In a recent discussion about the film, the actor mentioned that it is quite different from its predecessor, Taare Zameen Par, despite being described as a humorous movie.

3. Varun Dhawan calls his role in Border 2 ‘challenging’; shares exciting updates on Bhediya 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny Season 2, and more

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his next Baby John. He also has Border 2 in the pipeline and he described his role in the war movie as "challenging" and shared updates on other anticipated projects, including Bhediya 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny Season 2, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

4. Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Lord Parashurama in Mahavatar will give you chills

Pinkvilla earlier broke the news of Vicky Kaushal collaborating with Dinesh Vijan on an ambitious project. The makers have now revealed Kaushal's striking first look as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the film, Mahavatar. Vicky’s powerful transformation promises to captivate audiences. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this highly anticipated movie is slated for a Christmas 2026 release.

5. Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Chhattisgarh lawyer accused of threatening SRK remanded in police custody till November 18

After Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat via phone call on November 7, 2024, authorities arrested a suspect, reportedly a lawyer, in Chhattisgarh. In the latest update, a Mumbai court has extended the suspect's police custody until November 18 to facilitate further investigation.

6. Don 3: Is Vikrant Massey being approached to play villain in Ranveer Singh starrer? Here’s what we know

Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani under Farhan Akhtar’s direction, is currently in development. Recent reports hint that actor Vikrant Massey, known for his stellar performance in 12th Fail, has been approached to play the main antagonist in the film. However, as per India Today, Massey has yet to officially sign on for the role.

7. Ajay Devgn's next directorial to feature Akshay Kumar in lead

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have shared the screen in films like Suhaag, Khakee, and Sooryavanshi. Their most recent collaboration was in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where Ajay played the central role while Akshay made a special appearance. Following the movie’s box office success, Ajay has now unveiled his upcoming directorial project, which will feature Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

