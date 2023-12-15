Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 15: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Fighter first song OUT; Shreyas Talpade’s wife Deepti shares health update of actor

December 15, 2023, brought a lot of news from the Bollywood industry that was full of entertaining and engaging. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter's first song titled Sher Khul Gaye was finally released. Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti Talpade shared the health update of the actor after he suffered a heart attack. Not only these but also a lot of events happened that made it to the section of 'Hot.' Quickly read the top 5 Bollywood news of December 15, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 15, 2023

1. Fighter's first song Sher Khul Gaye out

Today, on December 15, the makers of Fighter finally released the first track from its musical album and the title of the song is Sher Khul Gaye. The upbeat, groovy party track features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone along with Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anil Kapoor, and others. The chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika and their dance moves grabbed the attention of fans.

The song has been composed by the versatile duo Vishal and Shekhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao. In the video, Hrithik looks dapper in a black shirt, pants, and blazer, while Deepika looks chic in a black polka dress paired with long boots.

2. Shreyas Talpade's wife shares actor's health update

Yesterday, December 14, it was reported that Iqbal actor Shreyas Talpade was hospitalized in Mumbai after experiencing a heart attack.

Today, December 15, the actor's wife Deepti Talpade stated on Instagram that she shared the health update. She wrote, “Dear Friends and Media I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days.”

She further added, “The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us. Warm regards, Deepti Shreyas Talpade.”

3. Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty among others invited for Shri Ram Mandir opening ceremony

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that some of the Bollywood celebrities who will be attending the opening ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir include megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, and producer Mahaveer Jain.

In addition to this, celebs from South industry including legendary Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty have been invited for the Shri Ram Mandir event which will be taking place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

4. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's unseen after-wedding party picture goes viral

The wedding planning company that organized the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared an unseen picture from their Jaisalmer after-wedding party on their official Instagram account.

In the picture, the couple can be seen posing with the entire team that made their wedding look like a fairytale. The actress wore a maroon velvet lehenga and Malhotra donned a black-suited look. Sidharth can be seen adorably back-hugging his wife in the picture.

Sharing the picture, they wrote, "The finest memories are crafted from moments forever etched into our hearts. And we can’t help reminiscing about the most divine of all love stories - Kiara & Sid’s. No two people in love have looked at each other with such adoration as these two beauties. Theirs is a love story founded on sharing, friendship, happiness and just the purest of joys."

5. Janhvi Kapoor shares the advice she gave The Archies star Khushi Kapoor

During an interview with Aaj Tak, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if she watched The Archies, and whether she liked it. She replied, “Yes, I did. I think that she did such a wonderful job at being honest. When I was talking to her, I told her to be prepared for hate but not to forget herself in the process. I wish someone said this to me. I wish someone told me to try looking at the people that value you, like you because believing the bad is always easier.”

Explaining her own experience, she said that when someone says something bad about you, it’s much easier to believe that person than when someone appreciates you. “It takes a lot of self-confidence to believe someone who says the right thing. Me and my sister, at times, we question ourselves a lot. I told her 'Don’t lose yourself, don’t be jaded because you’ve been very honest,’” said Janhvi. She further added that Khushi Kapoor’s performance in the film was very warm and that there was so much innocence in it adding she was ‘real’ in front of the camera, and that she wasn’t trying to show anything off.

