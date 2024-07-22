Bollywood Newswrap, July 22: Priyanka Chopra enjoys quality time with daughter Malti; Pak singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denies arrest news

On July 22, the Bollywood industry was graced with a lot of important news that is hard to miss. In case you missed any news, Pinkvilla curated the list of top headliners from today.

From Priyanka Chopra sharing new pictures with daughter Malti and mom Madhu Chopra to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denying arrest news, several news took place.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 22, 2024

1. Priyanka Chopra enjoys quality time with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her recent whale-watching adventure with her daughter Malti and mom Madhu Chopra. She also recorded the whales swimming in the ocean and the beautiful view of the sunset. In the glimpses, we can also see Priyanka showing something to her daughter, who held a whale plushie in her hands. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Whale watching made so much fun and easy.”

2. Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denies arrest news

Geo TV reported that popular Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was arrested in Dubai on Monday, July 22. The report further mentioned that Rahat's former manager Ahmed had submitted complaints against him to the Dubai authorities. The singer dismissed Ahmed a few months ago following a dispute and the duo filed cases against each other.

However, the singer has denied reports of him being arrested in Dubai and also asked his followers not to pay heed to such news.

Rahat took to his Instagram handle and shared a video denying all the fake news regarding his arrest case. He wrote, "News circulating regarding the arrest case of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK"

3. Sonakshi Sinha's parents-in-law say actress has heart of gold

During a new interview with Galatta India, Sonakshi Sinha was given a message from Zaheer Iqbal's parents. Her parents-in-law said, "Just wanted to tell you how happy and blessed we are to have you as our daughter now. Seeing you and Zaheer so happy together makes us feel that you are truly meant to be. You have a heart of asli sona only. You have given us so much love and respect and I cannot think anyone better for Zaheer. God bless both of you all, love you, take care, be happy always."

4. Celebs attend Tishaa Kumar's prayer meet

Bhushan Kumar's cousin and Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar passed away on July 18. The prayer meets and the funeral took place on July 22. Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish Deshmukh, her family members, and others were present.

5. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to collaborate on AP Dhillon's music video

As per Times Now, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt will collaborate on AP Dhillon's music video. According to a report published in Times Now, both the stars are currently having closed-door meetings at the Sikandar actor’s Panvel farmhouse to begin the project.

A source in the report published by the portal was quoted as saying, "Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are both fond of each other and were keen to work on a project together. However, it has been informed that Salman-Sanjay will reunite for a musical project. It is a special song for which Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been approached for."

