Bollywood Newswrap, March 21: Salman Khan announces trailer launch date of Sikandar; John Abraham hints at prequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Jim’s backstory
B-town is always buzzing with major news updates that keep the audience entertained throughout the day. March 21, 2025, was also one busy day in Bollywood when several news made headlines. Salman Khan announced the trailer launch date of Sikandar. Moreover, John Abraham hinted at a prequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Jim’s backstory. Here’s a quick recap!
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 21, 2025:
1. Salman Khan finally announces the release date of Sikandar’s trailer
Salman Khan gave a massive surprise to his fans by announcing the trailer release date of his upcoming action-thriller film, Sikandar. In a social media post, the bhaijaan of Bollywood stated that the Sikandar trailer will be out on March 23, 2025.
2. John Abraham hints at a prequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Jim’s backstory
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, John Abraham dropped a major hint about the potential prequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Jim’s backstory. He shared, “Yes, there have been discussions. I hope it sees the light of day, but honestly, it's not like I'm trying to keep something away. I can't comment on it because I too don't know, but I hope it happens. It looks interesting, so I hope it happens.”
3. Shah Rukh Khan reached Kolkata airport ahead of IPL 2025
Ahead of the grand opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League 2025, Shah Rukh Khan finally reached Kolkata to represent his team, Kolkata Knight Riders. The superstar was welcomed by a sea of fans and well-wishers at the airport.
4. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 gets a release date
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s upcoming black comedy legal drama film, Jolly LLB 3, is set to release in India on September 19, 2025. The two actors will be having an entertaining face-off in the Subhash Kapoor directorial.
5. AR Murugadoss shares update on Ghajini 2
Sikandar helmer AR Murugadoss recently shared updates on a potential sequel to his film Ghajini with Aamir Khan. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, “We have some ideas” adding that he met Khan on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par, and they discussed something.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
