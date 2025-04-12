Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s aunt Soha Ali Khan reacts to him being trolled for debut film; ‘Have to be receptive…’

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his debut with Nadaaniyan in 2025. The romantic comedy received a certain amount of backlash, and Ibrahim’s performance was also trolled. Now, his aunt, Soha Ali Khan, has reacted to this. She expressed that one must be open to criticism and keep working.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Soha Ali Khan expressed her opinion about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s trolling for Nadaaniyan. She said it was important to have ‘thick skin’ when one is a part of the entertainment industry. The actress shared that anybody who was on social media and wanted to showcase their work needed to take in others’ opinions, or they could choose not to read their comments.

She stated, “But, I feel, sometimes, it’s important to read the comments because you can’t just work in a vacuum. You have to be receptive to certain criticism, and you have to work on your craft and go forward.”

Soha Ali Khan further shared her belief that there was a lot of hate and negativity in the world. She expressed that some people derive pleasure from others’ failure. The Chhorii 2 star also thought that actors were ‘easy targets.’

Advertisement

Soha believed that the way to deal with such situations is to have an ‘armor.’ She added, “Not shut yourself to the world, not surround yourself only with love and people who are going to say positive things and be like yes-men.”

She emphasized the importance of not letting a film’s outcome ‘destroy’ oneself. Soha concluded by saying that it was necessary to identify the areas where improvement is needed.

In Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan starred opposite Khushi Kapoor. Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj were also seen in pivotal roles. The film marked the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. It was produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The rom-com premiered on Netflix in March 2025.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan’s horror film Chhorii 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s ‘princess’ Raha Kapoor captures her with ‘prince’ Edward; fans call little one ‘best photographer’