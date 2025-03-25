Chhorii 2 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer horror thriller

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer Chhorii 2 is making waves across the internet for all the right reasons. Recently, the teaser of the film has been released and it's enough to send shivers down your spine. Wondering when and where to watch the highly awaited sequel? Find out below!

When and where to watch Chhorii 2

The makers of Chhorii 2 have finally dropped the much-anticipated sequel by releasing its spine-chilling teaser, sending waves of excitement among fans. It has already sparked curiosity, hinting at an even darker and more intense narrative this time around.

However, the surprises didn’t end there. Along with the gripping teaser, they have also unveiled the film’s official release details. In their announcement, they set the tone for the haunting journey ahead with an ominous caption that read, “Ek baar phir…woh khet, woh khatra, woh khauf… #Chhorii2OnPrime, April 11.”

Official teaser and plot of Chhorii 2

The teaser of Chhorii 2 has finally been unveiled, setting the stage for an even more terrifying journey. It opens with a young girl searching for her mother, Sakshi (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) and soon she finds herself trapped in an eerie, menacing world. As Sakshi desperately tries to rescue her daughter, she stumbles upon a nightmarish reality ruled by a sinister cult and deep-seated societal fears.

To protect her, she faces unimaginable horrors, only to find out that the mastermind behind it all is Soha Ali Khan’s character, the formidable antagonist responsible for her suffering. With even darker mysteries unfolding, Chhorii 2 takes Sakshi deeper into her worst fears.

Cast and Crew of Chhorii 2

Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia, marks the continuation of the critically acclaimed horror franchise, promising an even more intense and spine-chilling experience. It is a joint venture by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production.

Nushrratt Bharuccha returns as Sakshi. Adding to the intrigue is Soha Ali Khan, who joins the franchise in a pivotal role, making her presence felt in an entirely new and unexpected way. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, featuring talented actors such as Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.