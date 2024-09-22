Fawad Khan is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood after his last Karan Johar outing, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. There has been immense anticipation about his return to the Hindi film industry, and there were rumors that Vaani Kapoor would feature opposite him. However, Pinkvilla has learned that Ridhi Dogra has been finally locked in for the project.

A source associated closely with this project informed us that the paperwork has been completed. The romantic-comedy drama is still in its nascent stage and the makers are ensuring to keep everything under wraps, including the name of the captain of this ship. “The paperwork was only recently completed for the project and the duo have been cast as romantic interests. The director's name is still kept under wraps,” stated the source.

The film hasn’t been given any name yet and the shoot of this untitled project will take off by the end of this year. Shedding some more light on this, the source added, “The filming for the untitled project hasn’t started yet, as both actors are currently tied up with other commitments.”

The Kapoor & Sons actor and the Jawan female actor will commence shooting this year and the makers intend to release the film in 2026. “The makers plan to release the film by the end of next year or early 2026.”

Ridhi Dogra and Fawad Khan won’t be shooting any scenes of this untitled rom-com in India. The makers are aiming at shooting in picturesque international locations. While the makers are scouting for other places, the two countries confirmed are—New York in The United States and London, United Kingdom. Our birdie has established that the film’s theme is in tandem with the abovementioned countries.

Talking about Fawad Khan, he has previously worked with Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) in India. In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the 42-year-old shared that he is very much in contact with Karan Johar and the (Ranbir) Kapoor family. “I'm in touch on and off. Hamari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe and on phone so I've been in touch and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun so dostiyaan hai (friendship is there) and then there are some producers friends jiske saath gaap shap lagi rehti hai (there are some producers friends with whom I keep talking) and then we make plans of meeting somewhere so on and off we talk, we keep in touch and we're still very cordial and still very friendly and there's no love lost.” told the Barzakh fame.

Ridhi Dogra became a household name through Television, however, her strong acting chops on OTT and otherwise, escalated her in bagging the blockbuster films - Jawan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

