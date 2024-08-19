9 Deepika Padukone movies on Netflix that are must-watch for cinematic escape

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses, has graced the silver screen with her stunning beauty and compelling performances. Now, fans and cinema lovers can also watch some of Deepika Padukone’s movies on Netflix. Her diverse roles, ranging from romantic leads to strong-willed characters, have captivated audiences worldwide.

While her filmography boasts a wide array of critically acclaimed films, a selection of her work is also available for streaming on Netflix. From the energetic and youthful to the mature and complex, Deepika's performances on the platform offer a glimpse into her versatile acting prowess.

9 Deepika Padukone movies on Netflix that showcase her star power

Fighter

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2024

Fighter is one of the best Deepika Padukone movies on Netflix. It is an Indian action drama directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. It is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force and promises to be a high-octane action spectacle. The film is highly anticipated for its stunning aerial sequences and the dynamic on-screen chemistry between the lead actors.

Advertisement

Tamasha

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Naila, Grrewal, Piyush Mishra, Nikhil Bhagal

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2015

Tamasha is a romantic drama exploring the conflict between societal expectations and personal identity. Ranbir Kapoor portrays Ved, a man trapped in a monotonous life who escapes into a fantasy world. Deepika Padukone plays Tara, a free-spirited woman who sees through Ved's facade. Their paths intertwine as they navigate love, loss, and the search for authenticity. The film delves deep into the complexities of human nature and the importance of embracing one's true self.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Madhuri Dixit, Kunaal Roy Kapur

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2013

Another classic Deepika Padukone movie on Netflix is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that follows the lives of four friends. Ranbir Kapoor plays the free-spirited Kabir "Bunny" Thapar, while Deepika Padukone portrays the shy and studious Naina Talwar. Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin complete the ensemble as the fun-loving Abhimanyu and Aditi Mehra, respectively. The film explores themes of friendship, love, ambition, and the complexities of growing up.

Advertisement

83

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Dhairya Karwa

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Sports, Drama

Release Year: 2021

83 is a sports drama chronicling India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Ranveer Singh portrays the legendary Kapil Dev, the captain who led the underdog team to glory. Deepika Padukone plays his supportive wife, Romi Dev. The film features an ensemble cast, including Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, and Pankaj Tripathi as the team manager. It captures the spirit of the era and the collective effort that led to India's greatest sporting triumph.

Kartihk Calling Karthik

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Vipin Sharma, Vivan Bhatena

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Genre: Thriller, Romance

Release Year: 2010

Karthik Calling Karthik is a psychological thriller that follows the life of an introverted and unsuccessful man named Karthik (Farhan Akhtar). His life takes a dramatic turn when he starts receiving mysterious phone calls from another person named Karthik, who promises to transform his life. As Karthik's life starts improving, he becomes entangled in a web of deceit and paranoia. Deepika Padukone plays Shonali, Karthik's love interest.

Advertisement

Race 2

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ameesha Patel, Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Genre: Action, Romance

Release Year: 2013

Race 2 is a thrilling, action-packed sequel that follows a group of individuals entangled in a dangerous game of deception. Saif Ali Khan reprises his role as Ranvir Singh, a man seeking revenge for his lover's death. John Abraham plays his nemesis, Armaan Malik, a billionaire with a sinister past. Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu, and Ameesha Patel join the star-studded cast, adding complexity to the intricate plot filled with twists and turns.

Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Arjun Rampal

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Year: 2007

Om Shanti Om is a Bollywood extravaganza that blends romance, drama, and reincarnation. Shah Rukh Khan plays dual roles: Om Prakash Makhija, a struggling junior artist, and his reincarnated self, Omkara Sharma. Deepika Padukone makes her debut as Shanti Priya, a glamorous actress. The film follows Om's journey for revenge after witnessing Shanti's tragic death and his subsequent rebirth. A classic Bollywood masala entertainer, it's filled with catchy songs, dramatic twists, and a nostalgic ode to the golden era of cinema.

Advertisement

Jawan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2023

Jawan is a high-octane action thriller directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role, one character being a soldier with a mysterious past. Nayanthara makes her Hindi film debut in a pivotal role. The film promises to be a visual spectacle with large-scale action sequences and a compelling storyline. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance, adding to the movie's star power.

Happy New Year

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan

IMDb Rating: 5/10

Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2014

Happy New Year is a high-energy heist comedy-drama featuring an ensemble cast. Shah Rukh Khan plays Charlie, a charismatic leader who assembles a team of misfits to pull off a grand diamond heist. Deepika Padukone stars as Mohini, a talented dancer, and Charlie's love interest. Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, and Jackie Shroff complete the quirky ensemble. With dazzling dance sequences and a thrilling plot, the film is a celebration of hope and the power of teamwork.

Tell us, from the above-mentioned Deepika Padukone movies on Netflix, which one is your favorite?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chhaava Teaser: Katrina Kaif lauds hubby Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming historical drama as ‘raw, brutal and glorious’