'Troll others...,' Mouni Roy REACTS to people saying 'plastic surgery' gone wrong

Actress Mouni Roy recently grabbed headlines but for all the wrong reasons this time. She was heavily trolled by netizens saying her plastic surgery went wrong as they pointed out noticeable changes in her facial features. Many speculated that she opted for bangs to cover a supposed botched cosmetic procedure. Now, the actress reacted to the trolls and said that if hiding behind a screen to mock others brings people joy, then so be it.

Speaking to the paparazzi, Mouni Roy brushed off the criticism, saying she doesn't bother with such comments. She shared, “Kuch nahin. Dekhti hee nahi. Let everyone do their job… I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others, and if you find happiness in that, so be it."

The Brahmastra actress recently attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film The Bhootnii alongside Sanjay Dutt. Her look at the event became a topic of discussion. Netizens were quick to troll her for her changed facial features, particularly her forehead, and they speculated that she had undergone a botched plastic surgery.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Mouni Roy dropped a reel on Instagram that turned heads. She was seen dressed in a strapless black gown with fresh bangs and exuded glamour.

But what truly caught netizens’ attention was The Bhootnii actress' changed facial appearance, which led to a wave of speculation about possible cosmetic procedures.

On the professional front, Mouni is known for her hit TV serials Naagin and Naagin 2. She was also seen in hit shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq and Do Saheliyaan.

Apart from this, she entered Bollywood with films like Gold, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Blackout, and more, showcasing her versatility across genres.

Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of an upcoming horror action-comedy film, The Bhootnii. She will play the role of Mohabbat in the much-awaited movie.

The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan. The Bhootnii is all set to release on on April 18.

