John Abraham reveals seeking Karan Johar’s advice on Parmanu after 4-year hiatus when industry wrote him off: ‘He saw it and…’

John Abraham and Karan Johar have collaborated on films such as Dostana (2008) and Kaal (2005), where Karan served as the producer. Reflecting on their decade-long friendship, John recalled that the industry had written him off after a four-year hiatus. When he made his comeback with Parmanu, he approached Karan, who saw the film and gave his honest feedback, saying, "This is good, this is so not good.”

In a recent interview with Filmfare, John Abraham spoke highly of Karan Johar, expressing his deep admiration and affection for him. He mentioned that Karan is one of the most wonderful people he has ever met. Although they haven't collaborated on a project in a long time, John noted that Karan has always been there for him.

John reminisced about the time when he was preparing for his comeback with Parmanu after a four-year gap. He mentioned that during that period, many had already written him off. Seeking feedback, he decided to show the film to Johar to get an honest reaction.

The Madras Cafe actor recalled asking Karan to watch the film and share his thoughts. After viewing it, Karan provided valuable advice, pointing out what worked well and what didn’t. He added, “There is a lot of criticism around Karan, but I am his strong supporter. I believe that he doesn’t deserve that.”

Advertisement

The Garam Masala actor, who frequently credits criticism for shaping his career, revealed that director-producer Aditya Chopra is his harshest and most trusted critic. He mentioned that Aditya is his biggest evaluator in the film industry, often giving blunt feedback.

According to the Vedaa actor, Aditya doesn’t hesitate to point out mistakes by asking why something was messed up, while offering reserved praise when things go well by simply acknowledging that it’s good.

John mentioned that Chopra was his senior during their school days at Bombay Scottish, where Uday Chopra and Hrithik Roshan were his classmates. Speaking about Aditya, John expressed his admiration, stating that he values his advice greatly because it is always straightforward and unfiltered. He added that Aditya tells things exactly as they are, and that’s where he seeks guidance.