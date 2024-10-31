Diwali 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and more extend warm wishes

Diwali 2024 is here, lighting up homes and hearts across India and beyond as people celebrate the festival of lights with joy, hope, and unity. Known for its vibrant spirit, Diwali brings families and friends together, and this year, Bollywood celebrities have joined in to spread the cheer.

Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, and others have taken to social media to share their festive wishes, encouraging everyone to celebrate with love, happiness, and gratitude.

Their warm messages capture the essence of Diwali, inspiring fans to embrace the joy and togetherness this festival represents.

Akshay took to his Instagram stories to share a warm Diwali wish. Meanwhile, Kareena posted a photo with her Singham Again co-stars and extended her greetings. Parineeti also joined in, sharing heartfelt Diwali wishes.

Check it out here:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared a joyful family photo, sending warm Diwali wishes to all.

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday shared a cheerful photo together, dressed in traditional ethnic outfits. The post read, "A Very Happy & Prosperous Diwali to you all".

Juhi Chawla took to Instagram and wrote, "Diwali is the perfect time to connect, to cherish, and to spread joy! May this festival of light , bless you with all the things you hold dear and fill your heart with endless love. Happy, happy Diwali to you and all your loved ones".

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and shared a happy picture with her hubby Zaheer Iqbal and extended warm wishes. She wrote, "Happy happy happy Diwali हर घर में रौशनी, हर घर में खुशी आप सब के लिए हमारी यही दुआ".

Amitabh Bachchan also took to X and shared a heartfelt Diwali wish to all his fans and loved ones. "T 5179 - शुभ दीपावली - सुख, शांति, समृद्धि - मंगल कामना भव : my gracious gratitude to all that wish me .. an apology that I shall not be able to respond to each individually, but my love and wishes ever .. TO ALL".

The celebration of light over darkness and joy over sorrow has left a warm glow in the hearts of millions. From vibrant gatherings to intimate family moments, the festival brought people together in shared joy, laughter, and gratitude.

As the diyas fade, the spirit of Diwali lingers, reminding us to carry forward the light of hope, kindness, and togetherness into the coming year. Happy Diwali!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand biopic to be directed by AL Vijay, film to feature ‘top actor from South’; deets inside