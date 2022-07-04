34 Famous bollywood dialogues of all time

Famous bollywood dialogues you can never forget

Bollywood movies have all-powerful dancing, exhilarating action, swoon-worthy romance, and catchy songs, but they wouldn't be complete without the stirring dialogues. Every time we see a movie, the dialogue is a big part of what makes it memorable. The chunky short lines of famous bollywood dialogue are what give the actors' casual conversations a flare. Go my dear enjoy your life is what an actor simply means when he says, "Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi," but the original Bollywood touch makes it far more exciting than the monotonous one.

This is the rationale behind why the majority of Indians used dialogues in everyday speech. The greatest and best writers give everything they have to produce these literary works, and they also receive global acclaim for their efforts. Writing effective dialogue is essential to creating a successful film because dialogue speaks for itself. So if you are a true Bollywood saga fan then you must dive into this article to read about the famous bollywood dialogues in Hindi from movies. Here I have listed the same:

1. “Aaj mere pas bungla hain, gadi hain, bank balance hain, tumhare pas kya hain?” “Mere paas maa hai"

The most iconic scene of Indian cinema is this Hindi dialogue. Here two brothers confront each other over right and wrong. This dialogue grabs the first spot on the list of famous Bollywood dialogues in Hindi.

Movie- Deewar

Writer- Salim-Javed

Presented by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor

2. “Mogambo khush hua”

This dialogue in Hindi is enough to present the dread of the villain in front of the audience. The way the villain has delivered this dialogue became famous among the viewers.

Movie- Mr India

Writer- Salim-Javed

Presented by Amrish Puri

3. “Kitne admi the”

This Hindi dialogue is from the all-time blockbuster of Bollywood and the villain of the movie has delivered it in such a way that has made this scene beyond memorable.

Movie- Sholay

Writer- Salim-Javed

Presented by Amjad Khan

4. “Ja Simran ja jee le apni zindagi”

It is not just a sentence; it is permission and acceptance by a father for his daughter to live her life according to her choice. That is the reason this Hindi dialogue is being used by people for years while giving someone permission.

Movie- Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Writer- Javed Siddiqui

Presented by Amrish Puri

5. “Utha le re baba”

The most famous humorous movie of Bollywood and the outstanding comic timing of the actors has made a deep place in the audience’s heart. The way Babu Rao said this line in Hindi no one can do the same way.

Movie- Hera Pheri

Writer- Neeraj Vora

Presented by Paresh Rawal

6. “Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan. Yehi is gurukul ke teen stambh hain.”

This famous Bollywood dialogue was delivered by a strict and disciplined Principal of the college to his students to teach them the rules of the ‘Gurukul’. That is why this Hindi dialogue is so famous among true Bollywood lovers.

Movie- Mohabbatein

Writer- Aditya Chopra

Presented by Amitabh Bachchan

7. “Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jano Ramesh babu.”

This one was delivered most dramatically and still clicks the mind of the audience first, whenever it comes to acting dramatically. It presents the proper Bollywood element and this is why it is very famous.

Movie- Om Shanti Om

Writer- Mayur Puri

Presented by Deepika Padukone

8. “Maari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain kay.”

Based on the real-life story of the Phogat family, this Bollywood movie has won the audience’s heart because of its powerful actors and perfect dialogue delivery. So this dialogue has also resulted in success.

Movie- Dangal

Writer- Nitesh Tiwari

Presented by Aamir Khan

9. “Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna padta hain….aur haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain.”

The all-time favorite Hindi dialogue of SRK fans and the most used line by most of them is this famous dialogue. Not only SRK fans but it also has a special impact on many Bollywood lovers.

Movie- Baazigar

Writer- Javed Siddiqui

Presented by Shahrukh Khan

10. “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man.”

Another one from SRK’s hit Bollywood Hindi dialogues collection is the ultimate line of a common man whenever someone tries to measure him less.

Movie- Chennai Express

Writer- Yunus Sajawal Farhan-Sajid

Presented by- Shahrukh Khan

11.“Basanti in kutto ke samne mat naachna.”

The evergreen and iconic line of Indian Cinema, said by Veeru to stop his Basanti from dancing in front of the villains. The famous Hindi dialogue of the Bollywood list needs to be filled with this kind of popular dialogue.

Movie- Sholay

Writer- Salim-Javed

Presented by- Dharmendra

12. “Mere Karan-Arjun aaenge.”

Whenever we talk about famous and top Bollywood dialogues in Hindi, this Hindi dialogue grabs the attention first. It serves the old saga of Indian Cinema and we come across it every single time we want to witness its magic.

Movie- Karan-Arjun

Writer- Sachin Bhowmick, Ravi Kapoor, Anwar Khan

Presented by- Raakhee

13. “Dosti ka ek usool hain madam- no sorry no thank you.”

The ultimate Bollywood movie that has introduced the concept of friendship between a girl and boy and the biggest credit of it goes to this famous Hindi dialogue.

Movie- Maine Pyar Kiya

Writer- Sooraj Barjatya

Presented by Salman Khan

14. “Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap hote hain, naam hain shahenshah.”

This famous Bollywood dialogue in Hindi has a special contribution to maintaining Mr Amitabh Bachchan’s angry man personality. That is why it is being used the most in introducing Amitabh Bachchan.

Movie- Shahenshah

Writer- Inder Anand

Presented by Amitabh Bachchan

15. “Filmein sirf teen cheezon ki wajah se chalti hain entertainment, entertainment, entertainment aur main entertainment hu.”

The whistle-blowing scene and dialogue of the most famous Bollywood movie. This Hindi dialogue gained incredible popularity at the time of the release of the movie.

Movie- The Dirty Picture

Writer- Rajat Aroraa

Presented by- Vidya Balan

16. “Don ka intezaar toh baarah mulko ki police kar rahi hai, but Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai”

While remembering the Don this is the first line that stuck in our mind. The style and attitude adopted by the don while delivering this dialogue are commendable and have made this Bollywood dialogue in Hindi, popular universally.

Movie- Don

Writer- Salim-Javed

Presented by Amitabh Bachchan

17. “Pushpa I hate tears.”

Whenever we see someone crying, this famous Bollywood dialogue comes on our tongue unanimously and this is the power of this Hindi dialogue. The hero asked his heroine to wipe off her tears as he cannot see her crying.

Movie- Amar Prem

Writer- Ramesh Pant

Presented by Rajesh Khanna

18.“Babu moshai zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi”

The most emotional and heart-touching story that holds the viewers’ hearts till now because of these types of astonishing dialogues. A very famous Hindi movie with very famous Hindi dialogues.

Movie- Anand

Writer- Gulzar

Presented by- Rajesh Khanna

19.“Tum nahisamjhogi Anjali, kuch kuch hota hai”

This is the line that had given hype to the entire storyline. The beauty of the Bollywood movie is reflected by this Hindi dialogue and the charm of SRK made this even more beautiful.

Movie- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Writer- Karan Johar

Presented by Shahrukh Khan

20. “Tarikh par tarikh, tarikh par tarikh, tarikh par tarikh, tarikh par tarikh milti rahi hai … lekin insaaf nahi mila my lord…mili hai toh sirf yeh tarikh”

With the thundering voice of Sunny Deol, this line has become the most iconic in the history of Bollywood. The best Hindi dialogue is executed or delivered in the best possible way.

Movie- Damini

Writer- Dilip Shukla

Presented by Sunny Deol

21. “Ek bar joh maine commitment kar di … uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta”

The very first line comes to mind while thinking about the best dialogues of Salman Khan. The swag and style of Salman have created a different craze for this Hindi dialogue among his fans.

Movie- Wanted

Writer- Shiraz Ahmed

Presented by Salman Khan

22. “Watan ke aage kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi”

One of the best dialogues in Hindi from one of the best movies by Alia Bhatt. It shows the true intent of patriotism of a girl towards her country. This Bollywood movie has won so many awards for its powerful dialogues.

Movie- Raazi

Writer- Meghna Gulzar

Presented by Alia Bhatt

23. “I can talk English; I can walk English. I can laugh in English… because English is a very funny language”

One of the most used lines by Bollywood fans because of the fun and sparks it holds. This Hindi dialogue is enough for making anyone laugh so the actor did the same with the audience.

Movie- Namak Halal

Writer- Kader Khan

Presented by Amitabh Bachchan

24. “How’s the josh?”

The best and most famous Bollywood dialogue in Hindi of the year 2019 as it became the tagline of the movie. In the movie when the commander asked his team how’s josh? They replied enthusiastically ‘high sir’.

Movie- URI The surgical strike

Writer- Aditya Dhar

Presented by Vicky Kaushal

25. “Mai apni favourite hu”

All-time favorite Hindi dialogue of all the self-obsessed girls. When the actress said this line, her obsession with herself reflects so evidently and taught us how one should love herself.

Movie- Jab We Met

Writer- Imtiaz Ali

Presented by Kareena Kapoor

26. “Rahul, naam toh suna hoga”

The screen turns sparking when SRK says this line. This is still used in so many collaborations of SRK because of the immense popularity of this Hindi dialogue. This is why it has been included in the list of famous Bollywood dialogues in Hindi.

Movie- Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Writer- Tanuja Chandra

Presented by- Shahrukh Khan

27. “Pyaar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai.”

Highly applauded and appreciated the line of the movie. Also mostly used by the youth audience in their general conversation. This Hindi dialogue conveys that love is about passion but friendship is about peace.

Movie- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Writer- Karan Johar and Niranjan Iyengar

Presented by- Anushka Sharma

28. “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainath use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.”

Another one from SRK’s popular Bollywood movie lines. This dialogue is widely used by people during certain events and situations. This one is very famous because of its Shayari element.

Movie- Om Shanti Om

Writer- Farah Khan

Presented by Shahrukh Khan

29. “Ye dhai kilo ka hath jab kisi pe padta hai na, to aadmi uthta nahi uth jata hai”

Another one in the list of famous Hindi dialogues is from iron man Sunny Deol’s package of powerful dialogues. This is the most used line by the artists who mimic Sunny Deol.

Movie- Damini

Writer- Dilip Shukla

Presented by Sunny Deol

30. “Kahin pe pahunchne ke liye kahin se nikalna bahut zaroori hota hai”

Once again this is from YJHD’s magical collection of Hindi dialogues. Truly said Bunny, that if one wants to reach somewhere he needs to leave his place.

Movie- Ye Jawani Hai Deewani

Writer- Hussain Dalal

Presented by Ranbir Kapoor

31. “Ye babu rao ka style hai”

The endmost Bollywood comedy movie because of these kinds of funny punchlines. The way Babu Rao says this line consists of an extreme level of humour that is enough to make the audience insane.

Movie- Hera Pheri

Writer- Neeraj Vora

Presented by Paresh Rawal

32. “Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur bajirao ki talvaar par sandeh nahi karte. kabhi bhi maat de sakti hain.”

Hindi dialogues are the life of Bollywood action movies hence proved. When Bajirao said this line, the audience went crazy and could not resist blowing a whistle.

Movie- Bajirao Mastani

Writer- Madhan Karky

Presented by Ranveer Singh

33.“Picture abhi baki hain mere dost”

The most famous Hindi dialogue of SRK. Ending the list of famous Hindi Bollywood dialogues with this iconic dialogue because ‘Picture Abhi Baki Hain Mere Dost’.

Movie- Om Shanti Om

Writer- Farah Khan

Presented by Shahrukh Khan

34.“Hum jahan khade hote hain line vahin se shuru ho jaati hain.”

Whenever we hear this Hindi dialogue the heart skips a beat. This is the time when the magic of Mr Bachchan’s era in Bollywood started.

Movie- Kaalia

Writer- Tinnu Anand

Presented by Amitabh Bachchan

After reading this article now it might be quite clear for all of you that Indian cinema and Bollywood movies are incomplete without solid dialogues and their perfect execution can make a movie blockbuster. Yes, the list has ended but not the iconic Bollywood dialogues. Still, there are so many hidden gems of Indian Cinema that are worth applauding.

