Top 10 Opening Day Box Office of All Time: Shah Rukh Khan rules the list like a king with Jawan and Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, registered the biggest opening of all time for an Indian film for the Hindi version as it has collected around Rs 63 - 65 crores nett as per early estimates. These numbers are roughly 7 to 8 crores more than Pathaan which released on a non-holiday Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan has given back to back bumper openers and most importantly record openers. His 2 2023 films top the all time list for the biggest openings registered for a film in the Hindi version.

Jawan Takes A Record Opening At The Indian Box Office

Jawan's record opening was always expected but the margin with which it has managed it is impressive. The all India collections of Jawan in all languages are around 15 crores higher than Pathaan. The gains for the regional dub are 400 percent more than Jawan and this shows that Jawan has penetrated in an unventured movie market. The weekend collections will be solid based on favourable word of mouth. Coming back to top openings for an Indian film in the Hindi language, Jawan and Pathaan occupy top 2 spots. KGF 2, War, Thugs Of Hindostan, Bharat, Bahubali 2, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Gadar - The Katha Continues, Sultan and Happy New Year occupy other spots.

Following is the list of highest day 1 openers for an Indian film for the Hindi language

1. Jawan - Rs 63- 65 crores

2. Pathaan - Rs 55 crores

3. KGF 2 - 52.40 crores

4. War - 50.65 crores

5. Thugs Of Hindostan - 48.25 crores

6. Bharat - Rs 41.65 crores

7. Baahubali 2 - Rs 40.75 crores

8. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - 39.30 crores

9. Gadar 2 - Rs 39 crores

10. Sultan - Rs 36.60 crores

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

