Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma unveils Sunny Deol starrer budget after massive box office success; shares THIS

Sunny Deol gave Bollywood one of its biggest hits in 2001 with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie was a major commercial success and a turning point for its actors. This year, the makers came up with its sequel titled Gadar 2. Defying expectations, the sequel surprised everyone with its massive collections. Now, its director and producer Anil Sharma has finally opened up about the film's production budget.

Anil Sharma talks about Gadar 2's budget

In an interview with News18 India, the filmmaker talked about the difficulties he faced in getting Gadar 2 made. He said that everyone thought that he didn't make movies and Sunny Deol's movies were also not working. Add to that, the involvement of newcomer Utkarsh Sharma. But he believed in it and he realized that Gadar is a brand. He said, "Perhaps, that is why we did not get a lot of budget as well. We have made this film in the budget of just Rs 60 crore when people are talking about Rs 600 crore films.”

Sharma seems to be hinting at Om Raut's Adipurush which was made on a whopping budget of around 600 crores. However, unlike Gadar 2, it was a major critical and commercial failure.

Sunny Deol thanks fans for Gadar 2's success

Gadar 2 has grossed the 400 crore mark at the Indian box office. Sunny took to social media to thank all his fans for this amazing feat. In a video seemingly taken from an airplane, Sunny sent his message to everyone. He said, “Hello everyone, first and foremost aap sabka bahut bahut dhanyavad. Aap logo ko Gadar 2 pasand aayi.. maine kabhi socha bhi nahi tha. (Thank you so much everyone, you all liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go ahead.)

Gadar 2 is written by Shaktimaan Talwar and produced by Sharma in collaboration with Zee Studios. It follows the story of Tara Singh as he goes to Pakistan to rescue his son. All this happened amid the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Nana Patekar serves as the narrator of the story.

