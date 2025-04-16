Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says she is unaffected by divorce rumors; quips, ‘jab tak hamare muh se...'

Govinda’s fans were shocked when rumors of him heading for a divorce from his wife Sunita Ahuja made headlines. Since then, the couple hasn’t been spotted together while Sunita has been responding to the media and public singlehandedly. Recently, she reacted to the speculations and asked admirers not to believe such claims unless they hear it from them. Read on!

In several interviews, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja opened up about their relationship. The Bollywood wife claimed they live in separate houses and she has been spending her birthdays alone for years. Now, while talking to Instant Bollywood about rumors of them parting ways, she divulged that such speculations and news reports don’t affect her anymore.

The mother of Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja further said in Hindi, “Maine pehle bhi bola hai jab tak hamare muh se nahi sunoge, koi bhi news ko react mat karna. Jab tak hum nai muh khole, baadme sab gole hi gole. (I’ve said this before, too. Until you hear it from us, don’t react to anything. Until we speak, it’s all just speculation).”

The buzz around the couple’s divorce stemmed from rumors that the Hero No. 1 actor is getting close to a 30-year-old Marathi actress. Having said that, no names have surfaced, and neither Govinda nor Sunita has opened up about it. But on Valentine’s Day this year, when Sunita was spotted in Mumbai with her son, the paparazzi asked her about her husband’s absence. This is when she humorously said, “Sir apne Valentine ke saath hai. (Sir is with his Valentine.)”

However, she quickly clarifies by saying, “Gadbad mat samajhna. Sir apne kaam ko bohot pyaar karte hain, toh unka kaam unka Valentine hai. Mujhe mazak karne ki aadat hai. (Don’t take me wrong. Sir loves his work so much that his work is his Valentine. I have a habit of joking.)”

After the heartbreaking rumors spread like wildfire, Govinda’s secretary, Shashi Sinha told ABP that there is nothing like this, adding that Sunita must have given some interviews, and someone must have exaggerated her words, which is why such news is spreading.

