Farzi: Did you know Shahid Kapoor’s show was initially planned as film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Here’s how it became a series

Farzi, a gripping crime thriller series, has captivated audiences with its intricate plot and stellar cast. Interestingly, the project was initially conceptualized as a feature film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

However, over time, the creators expanded its narrative scope, transforming it into a web series. This evolution led to Vijay Sethupathi stepping into the role originally intended for Siddiqui, bringing a fresh dynamic to the storyline.

The series centers on Sunny, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, a talented artist disillusioned by the stark economic disparities in society. In a desperate bid to save his grandfather's struggling printing press, Sunny, along with his close friend Firoz (Bhuvan Arora), ventures into the perilous world of counterfeiting.

Their operation soon catches the attention of law enforcement, notably Michael Vedanayagam, played by Vijay Sethupathi, a dedicated officer determined to dismantle the counterfeit network.

As Sunny delves deeper into this illicit trade, he finds himself entangled in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, facing challenges that test his morals and resilience.

The series is the brainchild of the acclaimed duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK. Their vision for Farzi began as a film, but recognizing the potential for a more expansive narrative, they adapted it into an eight-episode series.

This format allowed for deeper character exploration and a more nuanced portrayal of the counterfeit underworld. Filming commenced in July 2021, with locations spanning Mumbai, Goa, Alibaug, Nepal, and Jordan, adding authenticity and a global perspective to the series.

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023, Farzi has garnered widespread acclaim for its engaging storyline, compelling performances, and sharp commentary on societal issues.

The first season intricately weaves themes of ambition, morality, and the consequences of one's choices, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating future installments.

In essence, Farzi stands out as a thought-provoking series that delves into the complexities of societal structures, personal ambition, and the blurred lines between right and wrong.