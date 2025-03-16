Kareena Kapoor shares PICS from her snowy getaway with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and it'll make you want to plan a trip right away

After braving the tough phase this year, Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying her family time to the fullest with Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh. The actress most recently shared pictures from snow-capped mountains without revealing the destination.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures offering a glimpse of her snowy vacation. In one of the pictures, she is seen enjoying snowfall with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur followed by a couple of her solo pictures as she walks on the snow-capped land. "Into the snow baby," read the caption of one of her pictures.

In her latest vacation picture, Kareena was seen in a white jacket paired with black denims, hair tied in a ponytail, and carrying a shoulder bag.

Notably, this is one of Kareena Kapoor and her family's first getaway after the brutal stabbing incident of Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. In a shocking turn of events, an intruder had broken into their house and in an attempted robbery, he had attacked the Hum Tum actor.

Meanwhile, speaking with Gillian Anderson for The Dirty Magazine, Kareena Kapoor called herself a 'better' parent and wife. She reasoned it, expressing, "When I'm on set, because I just feel like I'm always a better mother even now and a better wife because I'm doing what I love to do the most. So when I come home, I kind of feel like, OK, now I need to just be completely focused on this."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more. Going further, while the actress has yet to make an official announcement, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that she has signed one of the biggest and most exciting feature films of Indian cinema.

The source also told us that it is set to release in 2026. "It's a role that she has not done till date, and the director in question is among the most celebrated and bankable of Indian Cinema at this point of time," the source had said.