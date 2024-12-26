INSIDE Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s cosy Christmas celebration which is cuter than you expected
Taking to their Instagram handles, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared inside glimpses of their Christmas celebration.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the holiday spirit with a heartwarming Christmas celebration with Katrina's family. Both the actors shared glimpses of their special day with fans on social media and fans continued to admire them. From cozy family moments to thoughtful gifts, their festive photos gave quickly gone viral.
Katrina shared a series of pictures capturing the essence of Christmas. In the first photo, she posed with her sisters, all dressed in shades of red and black. Katrina looked radiant in a red sweater paired with black pants and a furry black cap, her subtle makeup adding to the charm. The candid moment with her sisters highlighted the joy of family, warmth and togetherness.
Take a look:
The second photo featured Katrina and Vicky posing with Santa Claus. Katrina, dressed in an all-black outfit including a top, pants, and jacket, hugged Santa on one side. While Vicky stood on the other in a green top and ivory pants, with his charming smile.
The third picture offered a glimpse of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with twinkling lights and surrounded by gifts. Katrina also showcased a unique gift idea—a set of books wrapped in brown paper labeled “Blind Date with a Book.” Each book featured handwritten clues describing its contents, adding a thoughtful and creative touch to the festivities.
Another picture showed Katrina inside a Christmas-themed house, enjoying coffee with her sisters. The cozy atmosphere and festive decorations created picture perfect moments. Sweet treats like a beautifully crafted Christmas cake and a handwritten card wishing “Happy Christmas, Sister” made the occasion more enjoyable.
Later, Vicky shared an instagram post that added more festive fun and love. In the photo, the couple was seen standing in front of the Christmas tree. Katrina opted for a red sweater with intricate white designs. She hugged her husband, while Vicky, who wore a black sweater with a matching white pattern hugged her back. Their smiles and laughter reflected the love and happiness they share.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony.
