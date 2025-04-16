Jaat: Sunny Deol drops BTS PICS from shoot of massy actioner; pens gratitude note as he is ‘feeling all the love’

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat was released on the silver screens nearly a week back. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the mass action entertainer has been receiving positive responses from the audiences. Expressing his gratitude, the Border 2 actor posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot.

On April 16, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of BTS pictures from the shoot. The snapshots included his candid shots from the action sequences and the Jaat theme song. He also added the song in the background and thanked his fans for their effusive love for the song and the film.

He wrote, "Feeling all the love coming in for the #Jaat theme song and the film — it’s overwhelming."

"Sharing some BTS moments straight from the shoot This one’s for everyone who’s felt the energy of this track — go ahead, make your own reels, dance, vibe, feel it in your soul Tag me and let’s keep this fire going," he further added.

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users flooded the comments section in reaction to the post. A user wrote, "Bahut hi solid song hai paji maza aa gaya" another fan commented, "Jaat tabahi macha di sir" while an excited third fan exclaimed, "Border wating jaat awesome huddaa sunny paa ji" and one more fan shared, "Me idli kha raha tha wo seen mere dimag se hi nhi nikl rha."

In addition to this, Saiyami Kher, who is also seen playing an important role in the film, shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram. The multi-picture post comprised videos and pictures from her shoot diaries, vanity van, and action sequences.

Making the special post, she captioned it, "Sorry, I’ve been away on duty for the past two weeks. Overwhelmed by all the love and messages—thank you. Always be honest, brave, and stand up for what is right. Love, Vijaya Laxshmi".

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also features Viineet Kumar Singh, Randeep Hooda, Ramya Krishnan, Saiyami Kher, and more in key roles. According to Pinkvilla’s box-office trends, Jaat has fetched Rs 52 crore in the last six days at the box office.

