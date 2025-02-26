Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment settles dispute with Netflix which paid company over Rs 20 crores: REPORT

Popular production house Pooja Entertainment, founded by Vashu Bhagnani, made headlines in 2024 when it entered a legal dispute with streaming giant Netflix. The company sued the OTT platform for cheating and non-payment of dues, which amounted to nearly Rs 47.37 crores. Now, a report suggests that they have finally settled their feud, with Netflix paying the entertainment house over Rs. 20 crores.

A new update on the legal feud between Pooja Entertainment and Netflix has come to light. An insider recently told Bollywood Hungama that both parties have agreed on a settlement. Moreover, Netflix has paid the Bhagnanis a substantial amount to end the matter. “The exact figure is only known to the head honchos, but it is believed to be over Rs. 20 crores,” the source informed.

The insider also stated that both Netflix and Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani have decided to make a fresh start and hope to have a great, long association with each other.

For the unknown, in 2024, the Bhagnanis complained about Netflix to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. They claimed that the OTT platform was yet to give them due towards the streaming rights of their three films, Mission Raniganj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Hero No. 1.

At that time, senior Inspector Ravindra Avhad had told Hindustan Times, “This amount of Rs. 47.37 crore is what Netflix owes to the complainant, Vashu Bhagnani. But Netflix is not cooperating.” The officer also stated that they sent the platform two summonses, but they did not appear and did not reply to the letter sent to them.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Netflix stated that the claims are “completely unfounded” and that it’s Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. Pooja Entertainment was founded as Puja Films by Vashu Bhagnani.

Soon after, his son, actor, film producer, and entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani joined and is looking after the working of the company along with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. The production house has bankrolled several hit films, including Coolie No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and the recently released Mere Husband Ki Biwi.