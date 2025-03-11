Janhvi Kapoor gushes over Khushi Kapoor as she dances like ‘dream’ in Nadaaniyan’s new song Tirkit Dhoom with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor has been Khushi Kapoor's most supportive and loving sister. She is often seen cheering for her little one’s every achievement. Most recently, when the dance number from Khushi and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nadaaniyan titled Tirkit Dhoom was released, the actress couldn’t help gushing over ‘princess.’

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s song, Tirkit Dhoom. Expressing her love for the song, she dropped multiple red heart emojis. She also hailed her little sister as a "princess," whom she believed danced like a "dream."

"@khushikapoor looking like a princess dancing like a dream," she wrote alongside. In response to this, Khushi also re-shared Janhvi’s shout-out and exclaimed, "Ily," followed by an eyes-holding tear emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor's shout-out to Khushi Kapoor

Notably, moments after the song was released, Ibrahim’s sister and actress Sara Ali Khan also penned a long note, sending love to her brother. She started off by asking, "Brother, when are you going to stop blowing up??? (I really hope never).”

She continued heaping praise in her signature poetic style, stating, “I still remember I used to rag, Little Iggy, who could be a drag, But now seriously, Darshaks (viewers) don't mean to brag But mere bhai ka alag hai swag (my brother’s swag is unique), Fateh Kar Raja lehrakar flag.”

A couple of days after the release of the rom-com Nadaaniyan, the makers dropped the song from the film, which is titled Tirkit Dhoom. The epic dance number is composed by Sachin Jagar, and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vishal Dadlani, Jigar Saraiya, and Shradha Mishra have lent their vocals.

Not only does the song capture an endearing chemistry between both the leads but also offers a glimpse of Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry, who play the roles of Khushi’s character in the film.

Nadaaniyan marks the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam and the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. Meanwhile, it is the second digital release of Khushi Kapoor. Apart from the above-mentioned actors, it also features Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Apoorva Mukhija, Neel Dewan and Aaliyah Qureishi in key roles.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the film is now streaming on Netflix.