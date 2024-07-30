Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta talks about losing projects despite film's success; says 'Didn't pay attention to PR machinery'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh was heavily criticized by a section of the audience for promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the 2019 film, however, changed their career graphs forever.

Actress Nikita Dutta, who was a part of Shahid and Kiara-starrer, recently shared her experience of losing out on projects despite the success of the film.

Nikita Dutta talks about her short-lived success after Kabir Singh

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nikita Dutta shared that she didn't focus on public relations after the release of Kabir Singh.

"There is a lot of PR machinery that goes behind pushing you. And probably that’s something I didn’t pay much attention to after Kabir Singh came out," Nikita said.

"I am not saying I didn’t get my due; everyone played their best cards, probably I didn’t play them that well at the time,” she added.

The Kabir Singh actress had 5 films in hand, here's what happened

In the same interview, Nikita Dutta was asked if she got a career push like Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani received after Kabir Singh became a hit.

Nikita agreed to it while revealing that she had five films in hand after the success of the 2019 film at the box office. However, everything went haywire due to the nationwide lockdown.

Advertisement

The Kabir Singh actress shared that two of her films got shelved, two of them were shifted from theatrical to OTT releases, and one film’s release was postponed by three years.

When Nikita Dutta talked about receiving recognition after Kabir Singh

Back in 2019, Nikita Dutta spoke to Pinkvilla about receiving recognition after Kabir Singh became a huge success.

The Big Bull actress expressed that Shahid and Kiara-starrer worked in her favour and added she got noticed in the 2019 film as its second half came "as a ray of light" amid the darkness.

After Kabir Singh, Nikita Dutta worked in movies like The Big Bull, Gold, Dybbuk, Maska, and Lust Stories. Nikita has Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jewel Thief in her kitty. She is now making her Marathi debut with an upcoming film, Gharat Ganpati.

ALSO READ: Kabir Singh Deleted Scene: Know what happened when angry Shahid Kapoor met BFF Shiva's 'objectifying' brother-in-law-to-be