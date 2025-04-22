Done with Jewel Thief promotions, here’s what Saif Ali Khan is up to next; find out

Saif Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming heist film, Jewel Thief. Going further, it has been revealed that the actor is set to resume shooting for his next period-drama film with Rahul Dholakia, where he will be seen playing Sukumar Sen, India’s first chief election commissioner.

It was reported last year that Rahul Dholakia will be directing a high-budget Netflix film centered on India’s first general elections. The shoot was supposed to start in January earlier this year but was delayed after the attack incident.

Now, the latest report by Mid-day suggests that the yet-untitled film resumed shooting on April 20 near the Grand Hotel in Ballard Estate, while Saif Ali Khan is expected to join the team this week. According to an insider, the director is said to have started the shoot with a crowd scene that had over 200 extras.

It has been revealed that the thrilling sequence also had Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal. Reportedly, the unit will be shooting for the project across different locations in the city over the next few weeks.

"Saif and the director intend to shoot a chunk of the drama by May-end. The actor has wrapped up the promotions for Jewel Thief, and will turn his attention to this project in the coming days,” the source was quoted as saying.

The period drama, backed by Nikkhil Advani under his banner Emmay Entertainment, will narrate the story of Saif Ali Khan's character, Sukumar Sen’s act of arranging the country’s inaugural general election that was held between October 1951 and February 1952.

These were the pivotal elections where the Indian National Congress secured a majority, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was elected as the first Prime Minister. Since the period is vital to its storytelling, the source further mentioned that the production design team will build massive sets depicting India in the 1950s.

For the unversed, Sukumar Sen was the first Election Commissioner of India, who successfully administered and oversaw independent India's first two general elections; the first being between October 1951 and February 1952, and the second taking place between February and March 1957.

In addition to this, Saif also has Race 4 in the pipeline.

