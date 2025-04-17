Jewel Thief actor Jaideep Ahlawat admits he and Vijay Varma were laid-back as students; reveals THIS about Rajkummar Rao

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is all set for his upcoming film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, where he will be seen sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Now, ahead of its release, Jaideep recalled his time in FTII and shared that he and Vijay Varma were laid-back while Rajkummar Rao was always sure of his stardom.

Advertisement

In an interview with GQ India, Jaideep Ahlawat, recalling his institute days, said, “Raju (Rajkummar Rao) was always so sure he’d become a star. Vijay (Varma) and I, we were a little more laid-back. A little unserious. We’d bunk classes, skip exercises, wander off. But we were all chasing the same dream.”

He also shared that he went to FTII recently when he was in Pune for something and shared, “It felt like a different lifetime.”

The actor added that in those days, the dream felt ‘impossible’ to achieve, and he had no way to do it. He added that now, when he looks back, he realizes that things take time and ‘unimaginable hard work’, but by being constant at it and always showing up; will lead the path and things will fall in place anyhow.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat is all set for the release of his heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. Apart from him, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor in key roles. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, it is bankrolled by Fighter director Siddharth Anand.

Advertisement

The storyline of the film shows Jaideep and Saif’s characters teaming up to steal the Red Sun, Africa’s most precious diamond. It is all set to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

Just a few days back, the first track, Jaadu, was released, and it introduced the key characters of the film but with its own unique style. Saif Ali Khan is seen as ‘The Mastermind,’ Nikita Dutta as the ‘Dreamer at Heart,’ Jaideep Ahlawat as the ‘King of Crime,’ and Kunal Kapoor as ‘The Relentless Cop.’

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!

ALSO READ: Jaideep Ahlawat calls himself Jewel Thief co-star Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘family member’ for this interesting reason; find out