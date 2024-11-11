Laapataa Ladies to Swades: 5 best Netflix movies with highest IMDb rating

Netflix offers a range of movies with some of the highest IMDb ratings. From thought-provoking dramas like Swades to thrilling movies like Drishyam, these top-rated films are beloved by audiences worldwide.

With gripping storytelling, remarkable performances, and powerful themes, they promise a cinematic experience worth watching.

5 best Netflix movies with highest IMDb ratings:

Drishyam

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Rajat Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2015

Drishyam is a 2015 Indian thriller directed by Nishikant Kamat. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2. The film follows Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to extreme lengths to protect his family after they unintentionally become involved in a crime.

When the son of a high-ranking police officer goes missing, the family's lives spiral into suspense and tension. Using clever tactics and his love for cinema, Vijay creates an elaborate alibi that confounds the police.

The film's gripping plot, intense performances, and unexpected twists make Drishyam a riveting experience. It highlights the lengths a father will go to for his family.

Rang De Basanti

Cast: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, Waheeda Rahman, Sharman Joshi

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Musical, Action

Release Year: 2006

Advertisement

Rang De Basanti (2006), directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is a critically acclaimed Indian drama with an IMDb rating of 8.1. The film follows Sue, an English filmmaker who travels to India to make a documentary about India’s freedom fighters.

She recruits a group of young university students to play the roles of historical revolutionaries. As they immerse themselves in their roles, they are inspired to take action against corruption and injustice in contemporary India.

The film blends past and present, exploring themes of patriotism, youth activism, and the power of change. It features an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, and R. Madhavan.

PK

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2014

PK (2014), directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a satirical comedy-drama with an IMDb rating of 8.1. The film follows PK, an innocent alien (played by Aamir Khan), who arrives on Earth and struggles to understand human beliefs, rituals, and religion.

Advertisement

His childlike curiosity leads him to question societal norms, challenging the blind faith people have in religious institutions. As PK forms a bond with a journalist (played by Anushka Sharma), the film highlights themes of religious intolerance, human nature, and the search for truth.

With its engaging narrative, humor, and thought-provoking message, PK became a huge box office success.

Swades

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Makarand Deshpande, Lekh Tandon

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Musical, Drama

Release Year: 2004

Swades (2004), directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is a thought-provoking drama with an IMDb rating of 8.2. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava, an NRI working at NASA, who returns to India to find his childhood nanny.

While in a rural village, he witnesses the hardships faced by the local people due to lack of resources and government neglect. Inspired by his experiences, Mohan takes it upon himself to bring about change, focusing on education, empowerment, and sustainable development.

Advertisement

Laapataa Ladies

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Satendra Soni

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2023

Laapataa Ladies (2023), with an IMDb rating of 8.4, is a comedy-drama set in rural India in 2001. The film tells the story of two young brides who are accidentally swapped on a train, leading them into chaotic and humorous encounters with various characters.

Directed by Kiran Rao, the film explores themes of identity, fate, and societal expectations. With its quirky storyline and vibrant characters, Laapataa Ladies offers both comedy and drama, delivering an engaging watch that mixes lightheartedness with deeper reflections on tradition and modernity.

So, tell us, which one is your favorite movie?

ALSO READ: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Shalini Passi reveals her dream role in acting and it has a connection with Sunny Deol; Can you guess?