Virat Kohli instructs paparazzi ‘us taraf camera nahi karna’ as he jets off from India with Anushka Sharma, kids Vamika and Akaay: WATCH 

After a long trip to India, Virat Kohli jetted off from India along with his family. The star cricketer was spotted at night on November 9, 2024 as he arrived at the airport to board his flight. He was accompanied by wife, Anushka Sharma and kids, Vamika and Akaay. However, he requested the paparazzi to not click the pictures of his family.

In his latest appearance, Virat Kohli kept it casual in a white t-shirt and light blue-hued jeans. He completed his look with a pair of white shoes and a red hat. As soon as Kohli arrived at the airport, paps rushed towards him and requested for pictures.

In his response, the star cricketer politely asked them to make space for him and patiently posed with them. However, as the paps rushed to click photos with him, he clearly said, ‘us taraf camera nahi karna”(Don't take the camera on the other side) referring to his wife and kids.

For those unaware, the star couple has always preferred to keep their personal lives private and their kids away from media glares. They have usually stayed in London, since the birthday of their second child, Akaay in February 2024.

Two days ago, Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited a Cafe in Mumbai to relish some Dosa where they posed with the cafe's staff and the cafe shared their pictures online.

Advertisement

Earlier, the actress even took to her instagram handle to wish her husband, on his 36th birthday with a special a picture of the Virat holding their kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli, in his arms. Anushka hid her children’s faces with heart emojis. She captioned the post with a red heart and the evil eye emoji. It was the first time the couple shared a glimpse of their son.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has just finished playing a test match series for India and the couple jetted off from the country after it.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma revives ‘childhood memories’ as she steps out for dosa date with hubby Virat Kohli in Mumbai; don’t miss happy PICS