POLL: Salman Khan’s Prem or Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny — which on-screen character would you choose to date this Valentine’s?
Check out this list of memorable on-screen characters, from Salman Khan’s Prem to Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny. Which one would you choose to date this Valentine’s Day?
Today, on February 14, the entire nation is immersed in the celebration of love on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. Calling all the single girls out there to manifest the man of their dreams today by casting their vote for their favorite on-screen male character.
1. Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Bunny, is a free-spirited and adventurous young man who loves to travel. His passionate and positive outlook on life is bound to bring refreshing energy into your life.
2. Jai from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
One of the coolest characters ever created in Bollywood has to be Imran Khan’s Jai. He is a true gentleman at heart—self-dependent, vulnerable, and always ensuring the happiness of those around him.
3. Rohit from Kal Ho Naa Ho
Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit is one of the most selfless and loyal partners one could ever ask for. He remained friends with Aman despite knowing he loved Naina, which clearly shows that a partner like him would be broad-minded and not possessive at all.
4. Rocky from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Ranveer Singh’s Rocky is a guy who knows how to live life to the fullest. He can be flirtatious yet adorable at the same time. This emotional man wears his heart on his sleeve and can easily bring laughter and joy into the lives of those around him.
5. Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun
There is no character more endearing than Salman Khan’s Prem for the kind of family values he upholds. Doesn't such a quality make for a perfect partner—someone who prioritizes his family above all else?
Cast your vote here
