POLL: Salman Khan’s Prem or Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny — which on-screen character would you choose to date this Valentine’s?

Check out this list of memorable on-screen characters, from Salman Khan’s Prem to Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny. Which one would you choose to date this Valentine’s Day?

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Feb 14, 2025  |  07:29 PM IST |  410
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Today, on February 14, the entire nation is immersed in the celebration of love on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. Calling all the single girls out there to manifest the man of their dreams today by casting their vote for their favorite on-screen male character.

1. Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Bunny, is a free-spirited and adventurous young man who loves to travel. His passionate and positive outlook on life is bound to bring refreshing energy into your life.

2. Jai from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

One of the coolest characters ever created in Bollywood has to be Imran Khan’s Jai. He is a true gentleman at heart—self-dependent, vulnerable, and always ensuring the happiness of those around him.

3. Rohit from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit is one of the most selfless and loyal partners one could ever ask for. He remained friends with Aman despite knowing he loved Naina, which clearly shows that a partner like him would be broad-minded and not possessive at all.

4. Rocky from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh’s Rocky is a guy who knows how to live life to the fullest. He can be flirtatious yet adorable at the same time. This emotional man wears his heart on his sleeve and can easily bring laughter and joy into the lives of those around him.

Advertisement

  5. Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun

There is no character more endearing than Salman Khan’s Prem for the kind of family values he upholds. Doesn't such a quality make for a perfect partner—someone who prioritizes his family above all else?

Cast your vote here

Which on-screen character would you choose to date this Valentine’s?
Check out this list of memorable on-screen characters, from Salman Khan’s Prem to Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny. Which one would you choose to date this Valentine’s Day?
Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Jai from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Rohit from Kal Ho Naa Ho
Rocky from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Also Read

When will Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s comedy classic Andaz Apna Apna re-release in theaters? Find out

About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over th...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles