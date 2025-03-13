Seesaw OTT release date: When and where to watch Natarajan Subramaniam starrer Tamil thriller online

Seesaw is a Tamil crime thriller that was released in theaters on January 3 this year. Directed by Guna Subramaniam, the film received positive responses, particularly for Natarajan Subramaniam's (Natty) riveting performance. In case you missed it in cinemas, worry not, as you can now watch it online with its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Seesaw

Seesaw will start streaming on Aha Tamil on March 14. Making the announcement, the OTT giant wrote on X, "Indha missing case enga poi mudiyapodhunu paakalama? #SeeSaw Premieres from March 14th on namma @ahatamil."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Seesaw

The story of Seesaw follows a complex murder investigation filled with unexpected twists. Inspector Mugilan is assigned a case where a servant is brutally killed at businessman Aadhavan’s home. Adding to the mystery, Aadhavan and his wife Malavika go missing. As Mugilan starts his investigation, he realizes the case is far from simple.

Everyone he questions is hiding something. The narrative shifts between past incidents and present developments, creating suspense. Aadhavan’s history reveals that he was once a brilliant student. However, after his father’s death, he suffered a breakdown. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, his unpredictable behavior raises suspicion. But is he the murderer, or is there another hidden truth? The movie further shows Mugilan connecting the missing dots to uncover the truth.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Seesaw

Seesaw features a talented cast, including Natty, Nishanth Russo, Padine Kumar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Jeeva Ravi, Aadesh Bala, and others. The film’s music is composed by Charan Kumar and directed by Guna Subramaniam under the Vidiyal Studios banner.

The crew includes director Guna, co-director S.R. Anandha Kumar, and producer Dr. K. Senthilvelan, with N. Suguna Ramu as the co-producer. Manivannan and Perumal handled the cinematography, while Wilsi J Sasi edited the film. Art direction has been led by Solai Anbu A. Prabhakaran. Anandkumar contributed as a co-director, and Akkarai R. Balu served as the executive producer.

Are you excited to watch Seesaw on Aha? Let us know in the comments below.