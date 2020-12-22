Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar laud Govinda's dancing skills on his 57th birthday

Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar and others lauded actor Govinda's dancing skills on his 57th birthday on Monday.

tweeted: "Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine. Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday @govindaahuja21."

"II want people to look at me at least once as we dance-- I had once told him jokingly..did I manage..of course Not (even I didn't see me). It's impossible to take your eyes off him when he is dancing. Immensely graceful dancer n an incredible actor #HappyBirthdayGovinda," shared Urmila Matondkar.

Sayani Gupta posted: "It's @govindaahuja21 's birthday! Can we take a moment to appreciate the King of Rhythm & Vigour! All time favourite! He just infused Joy!"

Karisma Kapoor, one of Govinda's frequent co-stars, also took to her Instagram story to share birthday wishes for the "Hero No. 1" actor. Karisma wrote: "Happy Birthday Chi Chi."

Govinda is considered one of the best dancers Bollywood has ever witnessed. The actor is also known for his excellent comic timing.

Credits :IANS

