  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar laud Govinda's dancing skills on his 57th birthday

Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar and others lauded actor Govinda's dancing skills on his 57th birthday on Monday.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: December 22, 2020 03:02 pm
Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar laud Govinda's dancing skills on his 57th birthdayMadhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar laud Govinda's dancing skills on his 57th birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Madhuri Dixit tweeted: "Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine. Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday @govindaahuja21."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

"II want people to look at me at least once as we dance-- I had once told him jokingly..did I manage..of course Not (even I didn't see me). It's impossible to take your eyes off him when he is dancing. Immensely graceful dancer n an incredible actor #HappyBirthdayGovinda," shared Urmila Matondkar.

Sayani Gupta posted: "It's @govindaahuja21 's birthday! Can we take a moment to appreciate the King of Rhythm & Vigour! All time favourite! He just infused Joy!"

Karisma Kapoor, one of Govinda's frequent co-stars, also took to her Instagram story to share birthday wishes for the "Hero No. 1" actor. Karisma wrote: "Happy Birthday Chi Chi."

Govinda is considered one of the best dancers Bollywood has ever witnessed. The actor is also known for his excellent comic timing.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Govinda: 10 unknown facts related to the actor that you must know

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Madhuri Dixit is all smiles as she shares a selfie with Hero No 1 actor Govinda; View Pic
Govinda sets dance floor on fire as he grooves to ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ on his birthday & his moves are unmissable
Throwback: When Govinda alleged people didn't provide him a platform to perform in the industry
Karisma Kapoor cherishes Coolie No.1 days with birthday boy Govinda as she shares still from Mirchi Lagi Toh
Happy Birthday Govinda: 10 unknown facts related to the actor that you must know
Madhuri Dixit shares a glimpse of jamming session with hubby Sriram Nene, sons & it’s all about joy and fun