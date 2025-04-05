Manoj Kumar Demise: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sharad Sankla aka Abdul recalls working with veteran actor
After Manoj Kumar's sudden demise, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sharad Sankla recalled working with the legendary actor and his son, expressing deep sorrow for his loss.
Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of an individual's death.
Manoj Kumar, the legendary actor, passed away at the age of 87. His sudden demise left everyone in deep shock and disbelief. On April 4, Manoj Kumar breathed his last at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Known for his immense contribution and work in the Indian film industry, Manoj's demise left a void in several hearts. While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Sharad Sankla, who plays the role of Abdul in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamh, recalled working with the legendary actor.
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sharad Sankla, popularly known as Abdul, recalled his working experience with Manoj Kumar and his son Kunal Goswami. Sharad shared, "Voh ek diligent director, actor, producer and even cameraman bhi the. Maine unke sath kaam kiya hai, unke bete ke film ke sath (He was a diligent director, actor, producer and even cameraman. I worked with him in his son's film)."
Further, Sharad Sankla added, "Bada experience acha rha unke sath mai. Mai khush naseeb hu joh Manoj ji ke sath kaam karne ka mauka mila muje. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de aur parivaar ki raksha kare (My experience was very good with him. I'm lucky to receive an opportunity to work with Manoj sir. May god rest his soul in peace and may his god protect his family)."
Speaking about Manoj Kumar, the legendary actor was born as Harikrishnan Giri Goswami in 1937 in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan). He moved to Delhi during Partition. He made his Bollywood debut in 1957 with Fashion. However, his breakthrough came with Kanch Ki Gudiya. Apart from acting, he has also directed films like Upkar, Shor and Jai Hind. His films not only inspired everyone but also left an unforgettable experience in the hearts of the audience.
On the professional front, Sharad Sankla became a household name after his stint in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamh. He is popularly known for playing the role of Abdul and has been a part of the sitcom since its inception.
ALSO READ: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Rajesh Kumar reveals his 'personal connection' with Manoj Kumar; recalls first interaction with him