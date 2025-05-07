Athiya Shetty wasn’t sure about naming daughter Evaarah; here’s how KL Rahul’s masterstroke changed everything

KL Rahul, the star batter for Delhi Capitals, shared that he chose the name "Evaarah" for his daughter after coming across it and looking up its meaning online. However, he confessed that his wife, actress Athiya Shetty, required some persuasion before she was on board with the name for their newborn.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated a special moment on his birthday last month when they posted the first photo of their baby girl. In March, Athiya Shetty shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to announce the arrival of their daughter. Now, KL Rahul has opened up about why he chose the name Evaarah for their little one.

KL Rahul shared that he came across the name Evaarah by chance. He mentioned that they had gone through a few name books sent by close friends before he decided to Google the name and check its meaning.

Rahul expressed that he was immediately drawn to the name and although it took some time to convince Athiya, both of their parents loved it. Eventually, Athiya also grew fond of the name.

Athiya and Rahul got married on January 23, 2023, in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The Bollywood actress also shared her thoughts about their daughter, Evaarah, in a LinkedIn post.

Advertisement

“Becoming a grandfather recently is a feeling I can’t even describe. It’s a happiness that’s pure and untouched by anything the world can give or take away. I’ve spent decades building and running businesses, making films, and trying to create something meaningful," Sunie Shetty expressed his joy after becoming grandpa.

In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, Athiya opened up about her relationship with Rahul, mentioning that they have very different personalities, which she believes helps balance their relationship.

However, she added that their similar value systems are what initially brought them together. She shared that there are times when she feels a certain way but lacks the energy to express it, and Rahul instinctively understands what she’s going through, which she finds truly special.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar: Return Of The Action Hero In Tees Maar Khan