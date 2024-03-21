15 most Hindi romantic songs for the lover in you

Bollywood is a melting pot of talented artists who work rigorously to make a project a box office success. Among them are several acclaimed playback singers, musicians, composers, and performers who give soul to the project by creating magic with their music and songs. Take a look at this Hindi romantic songs list with 15 lovely numbers.

15 Hindi romantic songs for every hopeless romantic person:

1. Tujhe Dekha Toh

Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Singers: Kumar Sanu, Lata Mangeshkar

Music: Jatin-Lalit

Just the music of the song takes us back to the time when love was as simple as looking at your lover’s image in the moon and stars. Anand Bakshi did a fabulous job with writing such simple yet meaningful lyrics that are sung by thousands of lovers even today.

2. Tum Mile Dil Khile

Movie: Criminal (1994)

Singers: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Chitra

Music: M. M. Keeravani

When it comes to Bollywood love songs, we have to include the OG songs in this list of most romantic songs in Hindi. Indian music composer M. M. Keeravani made everyone dance to the runes of this song from the 1994 film Criminal. His talent was also honored at the Oscars and the Golden Globe Award when he was rewarded with the trophy for Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu from the 2022 Telugu film RRR.

Advertisement

3. Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein

Movie: Padosan (1968)

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Music: R. D. Burman

When the musical duo, R. D. Burman and Kishore Kumar join hands, the song has to be an iconic one just like this fun and peppy number.

4. Tum Se Hi

Movie: Jab We Met

Singer: Mohit Chauhan

Music: Pritam

I would say Mohit Chauhan is one of the most underrated singers of the Indian film industry. Just listen to his voice in this romantic Bollywood song.

5. Mitwa

Movie: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Singers: Shankar Mahadevan, Caralisa Monteiro & Shafqat Amanat Ali

Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Love will definitely find a way if you dedicate this Hindi romantic song to your lover. Shah Rukh Khan doing his open arms pose, Shankar Ehsaan Loy helming the music and Shankar Mahadevan lending his voice, what’s there to not love?

6. Te Amo

Movie: Dum Maaro Dum

Singers: Ash King, Sunidhi Chauhan

Music: Pritam

Just saying ‘I love you’ is so cliché. Hence, lyricist Jaideep Sahni added another word to our vocabulary and I’m sure many of us have used this number to express our love to the special someone.

7. Ishq Wala Love

Movie: Student Of The Year

Singers: Salim Merchant, Neeti Mohan & Shekhar Ravjiani

Music: Vishal & Shekhar

‘Surkh wala sauz, wala faiz wala love, hota hai jo love se jyada, waise wala love..’ Did you also experience ‘Ishq wala love’?

Advertisement

8. Jag Ghoomeya

Movie: Sultan

Singer: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Music: Vishal and Shekhar

Anyone who is as unexpressive as Salman Khan in this movie must make use of this song to convince their angry lover. Just tell them, “Jaisi tu hai waisi rehna , jag ghoomeya thaare jaisa na koi” and they will be blushing.

9. Zaalima

Movie: Raaes

Singers: Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur

Music: JAM8

With their first and only movie together, Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took our hearts away. The music video is as memorable as this love song in Hindi.

10. Agar Tum Sath Ho

Movie: Tamasha

Singers: Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh

Music: AR Rahman

Warning! If you don’t want to cry your eyes out by feeling this song even though you haven’t loved or lost before then you should stay away from this song. Don’t believe us? Try it!

11. Tum Kya Mile

Movie: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Singers: Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal

Music: Pritam

Such a calming song for the eyes, mind, and heart. Alia Bhatt’s sarees also stole the show TBH!

12. Mahiye Jinna Sohna

Album: Dard

Singer and Composer: Darshan Raval

Darshan Raval, a gem of the music industry who was found on a reality TV show, took everyone by storm which is apt to be dedicated to your Mahiya.

13. Rabba Janda

Movie: Mission Majnu

Singer: Jubin Nautiyal

Music: Tanishk Bagchi

Advertisement

Next in our list of best romantic Hindi songs is this feel-good number starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna.

14. Naseeb Se

Movie: SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Singers: Payal Dev & Vishal Mishra

Music: Payal Dev

If you feel lucky to have found the partner of your dreams, this is the song that you should be dedicating to them.

15. Satranga

Movie: Animal

Singer: Arijit Singh

Music: Shreyas Puranik

Just like SRK is the King of Romance, Arijit Singh should be declared the romantic singer of the millennium. His unique voice does it every time. Doesn’t it?

Advertisement

These are some of the best romantic Hindi songs that we love and listen to on a loop. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 11 best dialogues from Pathaan to enjoy because Mausam Bigadne Wala Hai