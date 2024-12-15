Not just Kareena Kapoor, even we are in awe of Amul’s special shoutout on Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary: ‘Aaj bhi dilon pe…’
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared the heartfelt tribute post by Amul India for her grandfather Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday.
The Kapoor family has been planning and celebrating Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday on December 14, 2024. Recently, Kareena Kapoor, granddaughter of the legendary actor and filmmaker, took her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt tribute post by Amul India that honored her Raj Kapoor on his birth centenary.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared the nostalgic graphic of Amul, a popular dairy brand customized as a tribute to the Barsaat actor. In the graphic, the iconic Amul girl was seen in three memorable characters Raj Kapoor played in films like Mera Naam Joker, Shree 420, and Sangam.
Take a look:
The post had a simple yet meaningful tagline, "Aaj bhi dilon pe Raj hai" (Raj is still in our hearts), that reflected the timeless legacy of the Showman of Indian Cinema. The Crew actress who was touched by the gesture captioned it, writing, "Forever in our hearts. The legacy continues." with a rainbow and red heart emoji.
The post immediately gained the attention of her fans and family members alike. Another granddaughter of veteran actor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared it on her Instagram handle. Likewise, Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram stories and shared writing, "Forever, a legend."
See the post:
Several fans shared their delight over Amul's tribute in the comments section. One user wrote, "Aaj bhi dil par Raj karti hai, sahi baat hai." (It's true he still rules our hearts.) Another fan penned, "The Legacy of Raj Kapoor is still celebrated through Amul butter…. that's really wow."
Raj Kapoor was born on December 14, 1924, and debuted in films at age 10 with the film Inquilab in 1935. Since then, he has worked in several iconic films, including Neel Kamal, Shree 420, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Awaara, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai and more.
He was also a visionary filmmaker credited for making socially relevant films ahead of his time and contributing to the golden era of Bollywood. His last major film appearance as an actor was in Vakil Babu in 1982.