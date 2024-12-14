Happy Birthday Raj Kapoor: When Rishi Kapoor reminded Ranbir Kapoor of his grandfather's legacy during a rare request

On December 14, we honor the legendary Raj Kapoor, a pioneer of Bollywood's golden era and founder of RK Films. With memorable roles in Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker, Kapoor's signature 'tramp' character and groundbreaking storytelling have left a lasting legacy. On his birth anniversary, let's revisit a touching moment when his grandson Ranbir Kapoor was reminded of his grandfather's rich legacy while seeking acting advice.

In a conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, the late actor Rishi Kapoor shared a memorable moment when his son Ranbir Kapoor called him for advice on lip-syncing during a film scene. Ranbir, struggling with the challenge of syncing to a prerecorded song, reached out to his father, asking for tips. Rishi, surprised by the call, humorously reminded Ranbir that he was the grandson of Raj Kapoor and the son of Rishi Kapoor, yet needed help with this.

He shared, "I said you are the grandson of Raj Kapoor, son of Rishi Kapoor, and you are asking me this? He said, 'I don’t know how to do it.'"

Rishi then advised Ranbir Kapoor to sing loudly, so much so that his co-stars would ask him to stop because it was out of tune. This, according to him, was the key to making it look authentic on screen. He explained that while the audience knows the song is being sung by iconic playback singers like Kishore Kumar or Mohammad Rafi, it is crucial for the actors to appear as if they are singing.

Advertisement

To celebrate Raj Kapoor's centenary, a special Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival will feature screenings of his iconic films, such as Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam, and Mera Naam Joker, at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas across 135 locations in India. The festival offers an affordable ticket price, making it accessible to a wide audience.

On the premiere night, a special open-air screening will take place, with a live orchestra performing the unforgettable music by Shankar-Jaikishan. Additionally, the Kapoor family will present rare, behind-the-scenes footage from Raj Kapoor's films, adding a nostalgic touch.

The celebration will culminate in a grand toast to the legendary filmmaker, accompanied by a spectacular fireworks display and the uplifting sound of The Show Must Go On ringing in the air.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reveals his favorite dish grandfather Raj Kapoor used to prepare and it's every non-vegetarian’s delight