Not just us, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti is also a BIG FAN of Shah Rukh Khan; Proof? His Farewell video

Outgoing US envoy, Eric Garcetti, posted an emotional message reflecting on his tenure in his farewell message. The post became all the more heartwarming as it captured a special connection with Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti expressed his deep connection to India, a country he first visited as a child and later as a student in an emotional video posted on X. He further acknowledged the warmth and hospitality he experienced from the Indians and rich experiences that shaped his time in the country. Eric noted how "dosti" and "zinda dili" of Indians touched his heart every day.

He remembered being welcomed to the shops, homes and schools. According to him, meeting inspiring countrymen and festivals, music, cuisine and art have left an "indelible place" in his heart. Garcetti gave a special mention of his experience of travelling to Varanasi, Meghalaya, Kerala, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore.

On a concluding note, he expressed confidence in the eternal bond between the US and India, stressing that their ties would only strengthen in the future. He ended his message with Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om as he said, “Our relationship is truly an enduring story of love for the ages. And we are only getting started. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!”

Take a look

“As I bid farewell to India after serving as the 26th U.S. Ambassador to this amazing country, my heart is full. You’ve given me a second home, a family of friends, and memories that will last a lifetime. Today, I leave as more than an ambassador—I leave as a lifelong friend and supporter of #USIndiaFWDfortheFuture,” Garcetti wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Eric had met Shah Rukh Khan back in 2023 at his bungalow, Mannat. Last year in 2024, he had talked about his meeting experience with ANI, recalling they talked about cricket initially as he was involved as a cricket owner.

"They’re like, 'Oh, my God, did you know who you met?' I said, yeah, Shah Rukh Khan. But I didn’t realise the level of love that there was across the country," Eric had said.

