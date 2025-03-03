PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Parents-to-be Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani ace airport fashion; Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan attend Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s wedding reception; more
Parents-to-be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted making heads turn at Mumbai airport. Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan and others attended Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s wedding reception. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from March 2, 2025.
1. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ace airport fashion
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently announced their pregnancy, were spotted heading to an undisclosed location from Mumbai airport. Mom-to-be Kiara nailed summer fashion in her long flowy colorful gown. She carried a handbag, wore flat footwear and sported classic eyewear. As for the Shershaah actor, Sidharth stunned in a white t-shirt with blue denim pants and brown jacket, making sure not to leave the hand of his loving wife.
2. Aamir Khan and other celebs attend Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s reception
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark Gowariker got married to Niyati Kanakia on March 2, 2025. Later that day, they hosted a star-studded wedding reception which was attended by the who’s who of B-town. While Aamir Khan looked dashing in a gray suit, Farhan Akhtar put his best fashion foot forward in an Indo-western attire. Vidya Balan arrived donning a stunning saree. The actress was joined by her producer husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur. Other stars who attended the gala were Anupam Kher, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Akhter, Shabana Azmi and more.
3. Tamannaah Bhatia looks stylish at the airport
Tamannaah Bhatia has been going places. Yet again, the Indian actress was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile as she encountered the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. The Stree 2 actress looked effortlessly stylish in a white t-shirt which she layered with a matching jacket with lace detailing. Bhatia paired them with blue baggy denim pants and white sneakers. Keeping her makeup minimal, she donned a layered necklace and silver hoop earrings.
4. Palak Tiwari smiles brightly at airport
Budding B-town youngster, Palak Tiwari sure knows how to attract eyeballs with her simple looks. The daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari was papped at the airport in a simple and comfortable look. With a gray crop-top, she donned a pair of blue denims, perfect for a day of travel.
