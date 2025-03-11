POLL RESULT: Fans pick their favorite female-directed Bollywood movie on Netflix; can you guess?

There are many Hindi films directed by women that are available to watch on Netflix. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite female-directed Bollywood movie on the streaming platform. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

Results of the poll for the fan-favorite female-directed movie:

The poll to determine the female-directed Bollywood movie the fans loved the most was conducted on March 8, 2025, the special occasion of International Women’s Day. Readers were asked to select between five options: Shauna Gautam’s Nadaaniyan, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, and Ashima Chibber’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the fan-favorite Bollywood movie directed by a female was Laapataa Ladies. It secured 40% of the votes. Nadaaniyan and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway tied for the second position with 20% of the votes each. Both Darlings and The Sky Is Pink received 10% of the votes.

Laapataa Ladies is a heartwarming story released in theaters on March 1, 2024. It revolves around two young brides who get lost from the same train. It is helmed by director Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Prior to its theatrical release, the movie was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. The comedy drama has received a lot of acclaim for its story, performances, music, direction, and more.

It has garnered immense love from the viewers and many accolades. Laapataa Ladies was even selected as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards.