POLL RESULT: Fans pick their favorite women-centric movie; can you guess?

March 8, 2025 was the International Women’s Day. Ahead of the special occasion, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite women-centric movie. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

Results of the poll for the fan-favorite women-centric movie:

The poll to determine the women-centric Bollywood movie that kept the fans hooked was conducted on March 6, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, Sridevi’s Mom, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, and Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the favorite film of the fans revolving around a female character was Mom. It secured 61.90% of the votes, followed by Jigra, which got 14.29%. Neerja garnered 11.90% of the votes.

Mom is a crime thriller that was released in 2017. Alongside Sridevi in the lead role, the cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Adnan Siddiqui. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The movie can be streamed on Netflix.

In the film, Sridevi played the role of Devki, a school teacher, who attempts to bond with her stepdaughter, Arya. When a heinous crime takes place and her stepdaughter doesn’t get justice, Devki vows to take revenge from the culprits. Sridevi received the Best Actress award at the National Film Awards for her performance in the movie.

Talking about the other options in the poll, Jigra is headlined by Alia Bhatt. In the 2024 movie, she goes to great lengths to rescue her brother from a foreign jail. Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan, is a biopic on the life of the mathematician. Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad showcases the impact of a husband’s one slap on a woman. Neerja is the story of a flight attendant who risks her life to save the passengers on a hijacked plane.