POLL RESULTS: Fans pick for their favorite Aamir Khan movie on Prime Video and THIS film wins by clear margin; can you guess?

The results are in for Aamir Khan fans' most favorite movie on Amazon Prime Video. Did you vote? Go check it out!
Aamir Khan has starred in numerous films that were well-received by audiences over the years. Many of these films are available for streaming on various OTT platforms. The superstar celebrated his 60th birthday on March 14, 2025. To mark this special occasion, Pinkvilla conducted a poll, allowing fans to vote for their favorite Aamir Khan movie on Amazon Prime Video. The results are in and a clear winner emerged—3 Idiots.
Yes, you read that right! On March 14, Pinkvilla launched a poll asking fans to vote for their favorite Aamir Khan movie on Prime Video. The choices included Ghajini, Fanaa, 3 Idiots, Dil Chahta Hai, and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. With an overwhelming 60% of the votes, fans declared his cult comedy 3 Idiots as their ultimate favorite.
Following closely behind 3 Idiots, Khan’s Dil Chahta Hai secured the second spot with 20% of the votes. His epic love story Fanaa, co-starring Kajol, landed in third place with 15%. Surprisingly, his intense action thriller Ghajini secured the fourth spot with just 5% of the votes. Unfortunately, one of his best movies, Talaash, struggled to secure any votes.
Talking about the winner, 3 Idiots is a Bollywood coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani and based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya.
It follows three engineering students—Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan (R. Madhavan), and Raju (Sharman Joshi)—navigating academic pressures and societal expectations. Rancho’s unconventional thinking challenges the rigid education system, inspiring his friends and changing their lives.
The film blends humor, emotions, and social commentary, delivering a strong message about passion over societal norms. 3 Idiots became a massive success, breaking box office records.
