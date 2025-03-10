Govinda claims he suggested Avatar's title to James Cameron; reveals Hollywood director offered him role in sci-fi film for Rs 18 crore

Actor Govinda has frequently mentioned receiving an offer to join James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar franchise. In a recent interview, he revealed that he was offered a substantial sum of Rs 18 crore to be part of the sci-fi film, which debuted in 2009, and also claimed that he was the one who suggested the title Avatar to James Cameron.

In a conversation with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, Govinda revealed that he had turned down an offer worth Rs 21.5 crore, a decision he found deeply painful. He recalled meeting a Sardarji in America, to whom he had once suggested a successful business idea.

Years later, the same individual introduced him to James Cameron and encouraged him to collaborate with the filmmaker. Govinda further shared that he had invited Cameron and his team for dinner to discuss the project.

Advertisement

Govinda claimed that he was the one who suggested the title Avatar for the film. He further mentioned that James Cameron had described the protagonist as a handicapped character, which led him to decline the role.

According to Govinda, the director offered him Rs 18 crore for the project and informed him that the shoot would last 410 days. While he was initially open to the schedule, he expressed concerns about the extensive body paint required for the role, stating that it could lead to health issues and hospitalization.

Govinda highlighted the significance of an actor's physical well-being in their profession. He explained that an actor's body serves as their primary instrument and, while certain projects may seem professionally appealing, it is essential to consider their impact on physical health.

Advertisement

He further noted that turning down a film can sometimes lead to prolonged apologies, as even close associates in the industry may have strong egos.

James Cameron’s Avatar made history at the global box office upon its release in 2009 and later received a sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, in 2022.

Meanwhile, Govinda is set to make a comeback to the big screen this year. During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, he revealed that three of his films are slated for theatrical release in 2025.