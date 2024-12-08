Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti is turning into a lil fashionista just like her mom and we have proof; don’t miss their cute ‘New York moments’ ft Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo dump from her family time with husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in New York.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again melted hearts as she shared some heartwarming pictures from her latest trip to New York. The actress was accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. However, it was Priyanka's little one who stole the show by playing with her mother's press-on nail like a budding fashionista following in the mother's footsteps.
Take a look: