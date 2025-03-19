Safar: After action-packed roles, Sunny Deol to play middle-aged family man; film to release on OTT?

In 2023, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 created havoc at the box office. He has more action-packed roles in his upcoming lineup with films like Jaat and Border 2. However, taking a departure from these, Sunny is set to play a middle-aged family man in a movie reportedly titled Safar. It has also been learned that the film is targeting an OTT release.

According to a recent report in Mid-day, Safar is different from Sunny Deol’s action-oriented movies. The portal’s source revealed, “There is no action in the film; it revolves around Sunny’s middle-aged family man, who realises that one can find happiness only by helping people and learns the true meaning of life.” The source further shared that when Sunny was approached by the makers, he loved the story and immediately agreed to do it.

The report also mentioned that makers are skipping the theatrical release for Safar and planning to release it directly on a digital platform. They have apparently taken this decision since the film is an intimate and heartfelt story revolving around a family. “They felt such subjects are more conducive for a digital platform,” the source said.

The source added that a streaming platform is expected to be finalized by June. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

The shooting of Safar was wrapped up in 2024. Alongside Sunny Deol, it also stars Simran Bagga and Darshan Jariwala. The film is directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana.

In 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Salman Khan will be making a cameo appearance in Safar. A source close to the development had revealed, “It’s a one-day shoot for Salman and he will be playing the part of Superstar Salman Khan. His character comes in at a pivotal emotional juncture of the film and plays a crucial role in the arc of the key protagonists. Salman is very excited to shoot with Sunny Deol.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is looking forward to the release of Jaat. The mass film is set to arrive in theaters on April 10, 2025.