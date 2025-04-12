Cop Kareena Kapoor finds her husband Saif Ali Khan guilty of a crime he didn’t know he committed; see PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan entertained the audience with two record-breaking films, Crew and Singham Again. While she played an air hostess in the heist comedy film with Tabu, the actress was seen portraying Avni Kamat Singham in Rohit Shetty’s actioner. Seems like she has started working on her next project in which she would be playing a cop. Recently, she took to her social media handle and dropped images from the shoot, declaring that she had found her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, guilty of his good looks. Read on!

On April 11, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped multiple images from the sets of her next project. The photo album opens with a picture of the diva, dressed up like a police officer, lounging on a sofa. It was followed by an image of Saif Ali Khan looking dapper as he rode a horse. Bebo was also quick to share a zoomed-in image of her handsome husband.

In the caption, she penned, “Played a cop and found my husband guilty of his good looks. Same day. Different sets. Different cities. Very hardworking, as you can see.”

Kareena Kapor Khan raves about Saif Ali Khan’s good looks:

Coming to Kareena’s work front, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that she will be part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third Hindi directorial. While the movie titled Spirit will be led by South star Prabhas, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur are also in talks to join the upcoming actioner.

An industry insider informed us, “Spirit is the most ambitious and awaited film of Indian Cinema, and the makers are going all out to have the best and most talented actors of world cinema on board the film. While Prabhas is locked to play the role of a cop, the conversations are in progress with Mrunal Thakur, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor with the latter two for the negative turn.”

Moreover, it will be the first time that a real-life couple, Kareena and Saif, will be playing a negative role as a couple in a feature film. “The two will also have a lot of action to do alongside Prabhas and other members. The paperwork for all the talents is yet to be done, as the discussions for monetary terms are underway,” the source concluded.

