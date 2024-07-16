Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Siddhant Karnick recalls 'odd' casting couch experience; 'Jab tak compromise nahin karoge...'

Siddhant Karnick played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's brother-in-law in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The popular actor gained attention for his role in the film. In a recent interview, Siddhant opened up about his casting couch experience in the early days of his career and shared how he felt odd.

'Coordinator discussed industry norms and subtly hinted at compromising for career opportunities,' says Siddhant Karnick

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Siddhant Karnick recalled his casting couch experience when he was 22 and just started in the film industry. He shared that he met a coordinator who asked for his portfolio and then invited him to his house at 10:30 at night. "It felt odd, but I went ahead with it," Siddhant said.

After going to the coordinator's house, the actor saw there were photographs of his family all around, and it looked like a safe environment, but felt that something was off.

As they sat down, Karnick remembered the coordinator discussed industry norms and subtly hinted at compromising for career opportunities. "‘Kuch compromise nahin karoge, tab tak kaam nahin ayega,’ he said, and I sensed where this was leading," Karnick added.

The Animal actor did not think much of it, and when the guy came closer to him, Siddhant said he was not interested in this kind of work. As he refused, the coordinator threatened to sabotage Karnick’s career prospects and told him that he would make sure the actor did not get any work.

Siddhant Karnick met the coordinator years later

Karnick met the coordinator at a college event where he was invited as a celebrity guest. He came up to the 41-year-old actor and congratulated him because some of his TV shows were doing well at the time.

"They’re not rapists, they are opportunists, and if you don’t give them the opportunity, they won’t come to you. Opportunists like him don’t change. For true change to happen, one needs to change the way they respond. Now, 20 years later, I’m here today, doing my thing with utmost integrity," Karnick concluded.

Meanwhile, Siddhant also made recent appearances in Adipurush as well as in an episode of the web series Made in Heaven Season 2.

