Meet actor who has hotel management degree, holds black belt in martial arts, worked in movies with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and is parent to 2 popular names in film industry

The actor we’re talking about in this piece has a hotel management degree. He also holds a black belt in martial arts. This person has worked in various Bollywood movies throughout his career, including ones co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more. He has two kids, both of whom are actors. Were you able to guess? Yes, we mean Suniel Shetty.

Suniel Shetty made his acting debut in 1992 with the movie Balwaan. Border, Dhadkan, Ittefaq, Awara Paagal Deewana, Kaante, Hulchul, Dus, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, and more are some of the titles in his filmography.

In Main Hoon Na (2004), he starred as the antagonist and faced off against Shah Rukh Khan. With Akshay Kumar, Suniel has worked in several movies, and their collaboration in Hera Pheri is highly loved by fans.

Suniel Shetty was last seen in the film Nadaaniyan. The romantic comedy, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead, was released on Netflix. Suniel played the role of Khushi’s father in the movie.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to reunite with Akshay Kumar in the highly anticipated Welcome To The Jungle. It is the third installment in the Welcome franchise and is said to be an adventure comedy.

Apart from films, Suniel Shetty also owns some restaurants and cafes. He has revealed in the past that he is a graduate in hotel management. He also has a black belt in kickboxing.

Coming to his personal life, Suniel Shetty is married to Mana Shetty. They have two children, Athiya and Ahan. Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with the movie Hero. She tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in 2023. The couple is currently expecting their first child. Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty debuted in 2021 with Tadap.

Regarding his social media presence, Suniel Shetty has active accounts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). He shares regular updates about his work and family life. He enjoys a following of over 5.2 million on Instagram, while he has 1.2 million followers on the latter.