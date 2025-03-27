Salman Khan says South Indian audiences still don't accept Bollywood films: 'Their fans don't always come to…'

Salman Khan recently shared his thoughts on the evolving landscape of pan-Indian cinema, emphasizing the importance of compelling scripts and highlighting the challenges Bollywood faces in replicating the success achieved by South Indian films. During a press meet in Mumbai ahead of his highly anticipated film Sikandar, the superstar pointed out the contrast in audience responses, stating, "We accept South films here, but that hasn't happened yet. We go and watch them, but their fans don't always come to watch ours."

Salman Khan mentioned that making high-budget films requires significant responsibility and a solid script. He pointed out that while actors from Bollywood also charge similar fees, the key factor lies in having a strong storyline.

The Kick actor further noted that although Bollywood is not producing such scripts at the moment, projects like Ramayana provide an opportunity to bring together talent from various industries.

Salman shared that he has collaborated extensively with South Indian technicians, directors, and actors over the years. However, he admitted that when his films are released in the South, they don't achieve the same level of success due to the immense fan loyalty that South stars enjoy.

The Race 3 actor explained that while people recognize and greet him on the streets, drawing them to theaters in the South remains a challenge. He pointed out that South Indian films perform well in the North because audiences there actively go to watch them, but the same acceptance hasn't been reciprocated yet.

Advertisement

Khan pointed out that while Bollywood audiences eagerly watch films featuring South Indian stars like Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, and Suriya, the same enthusiasm is not always reciprocated by South Indian audiences for Bollywood movies.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between industries but highlighted that the high production budgets make it difficult to recover costs due to the limited number of theaters available.

Khan remarked that if India had around 20,000 to 30,000 theaters, the situation would be entirely different, and in that scenario, South Indian stars would also be more inclined to collaborate with Bollywood.

Salman will next be seen in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the film will release in theaters on March 30.