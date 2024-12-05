Salman Khan was the initial target of shooters before Baba Siddique’s murder? REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and threats that could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan’s close friend and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead nearly two months back on October 12, 2024. The responsibility for the murder was taken by the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and now recent reports have revealed that the shooters had initially planned to kill Salman Khan.

According to a report published in India Today, the shooters of Baba Siddique had plans to kill the actor before shooting the NCP Leader. According to a source, the accused in connection with Baba Siddique’s murder case made the confession during the questioning.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Salman Khan was on the hit list of the shooters, however, they couldn’t reach him due to the actor’s tight security arrangements.

In a shocking turn of events, Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, on Dussehra evening outside the Bandra East office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique in Mumbai. Three men carried out the shooting, and at least six bullets were shot at him, four of which hit him in the chest. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Salman has been repeatedly receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for the past few months. Earlier this year, in April, two men on a bike opened fire outside Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. Several arrests have been made pertaining to the matter, while several incidents have come to light where people have also been issuing threats to Khan in the name of the gangster.

On Wednesday, a fan landed on the sets of the film, expressing his desire to watch the shoot in Dadar West. However, the security personnel moved him aside after finding his movements suspicious and asked him what he was doing, to which he responded, "Bishnoi ko bulau kya? (Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi?)". The man was taken to the Shivaji Park police station, where he is being questioned.

Meanwhile, Khan is currently busy with the shoot of AR Murugadoss’ action-entertainer, Sikandar. The highly-awaited film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in the key roles. The first look poster of the film is said to be unveiled on the superstar’s birthday, i.e. December 27, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

