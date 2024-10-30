6 Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix that deal with bittersweet moments of life

There are some Bollywood movies that touch upon the drama, romance, and imperfections of life. They make the audience go deep into a couple’s relationship, making them realize this is a leaf taken from their lives too. While at the end, things fall into place, the audience leaves cinema halls with a bittersweet feeling. In this article, we curated a list of Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix that deal with bittersweet moments of life.

6 Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix that will leave you feeling bittersweet:

1. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Genre: Drama/Romance

Year of release: 2006

Director: Karan Johar

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was way ahead of its time. It dealt with marital infidelity and showcased dysfunctional relationships. While the storyline was criticized by a section of the audience after its release, eventually, the movie ended up becoming a major blockbuster hit. It revolved around the lives of two people who were falling in love with each other, despite being married to someone else. Even though the lovers were happy to eventually meet, they did regret breaking hearts on the way, leaving the audience with a bittersweet feeling.

2. Chalte Chalte

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Satish Shah, Lilette Dubey, Johnny Lever, Bobby Darling

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Drama/Romance

Year of release: 2003

Director: Aziz Mirza

Chalte Chalte is yet another Shah Rukh Khan movie on Netflix that highlights the imperfections of a seemingly perfect couple. They moved mountains to get married but the differences between them led to them almost parting ways forever. But in the end, they are reminded of the love and the promises they made to each other. While they reunite, they realize that being in an argument and opening up their hearts to each other is their way of expressing love to each other, making viewers realize that love isn’t always only on the fun side of life.

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Star cast: Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Year of release: 2003

Director: Nikhil Advani

In Kal Ho Naa Ho, an introverted woman finally opens her heart up to a man who tries to bring a positive change in her family. She eventually falls for him, but her love story never sees the light of day as the man has a secret of his own. Before bidding everyone adieu, he makes sure she falls for a good guy who can care for her better than him. At the event, she settles down with an equally good guy but her love remains at a standstill as the guy she loved passes away. This Shah Rukh Khan movie on Netflix is sure to leave you with bittersweet emotions.

4. Dil Se

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Drama/Romance

Year of release: 1998

Director: Mani Ratnam

A love story like no other, Dil Se is the iconic film that not only won many national and international awards, it also won the hearts of millions of viewers. When a radio broadcaster has an intense attraction to an unknown woman, it leads them to enter the tragic and sad side of life together. What left the audience weeping at the end was the way they finally united. While it was a relief to see them expressing their love for each other, their end wasn’t something a hopeless romantic would have expected. Have you watched this Shah Rukh Khan movie on Netflix yet?

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Year of release: 1998

Director: Karan Johar

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became the Bible of many lovers when it was released decades ago. Movies like this earned Shah Rukh Khan the title of the King of Romance. From the stars, Rahul Khanna made his fans fall for him again with his cuteness and fun antics. But some sympathized with Anjali (played by Kajol) who was selflessly in love with him. But as life happened, they parted ways.

In the end, thanks to Rahul and Tina’s daughter, he unites with Anjali. While the two friends end up getting married, moviegoers were heartbroken to see Aman (played by Salman Khan) being played in the process.

6. Main Hoon Na

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Genre: Drama/Thriller/Action

Year of release: 2004

Director: Farah Khan

In Main Hoon Na, Major Ram goes on a mission to protect General Bakshi’s daughter while uniting his senior’s family and working on Project Milaap. By the end, he is able to do all this and is united by his mother and younger brother. The way a family forgives each other and comes together is enough to make anyone emotional.

That’s a wrap for this list of Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix that deal with bittersweet moments of life. Have you watched them all?

