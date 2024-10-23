6 best movies on Netflix that explore extra-marital affairs

Bollywood films haven't always focused solely on love stories or action sequences. Throughout the years, a few movie directors have tried to depict infidelity in a genuine and realistic manner. We have compiled a selection of Bollywood films focused on extramarital relationships that can be viewed on Netflix.



While only a few filmmakers have delicately tackled the theme, acknowledging its sensitivity, the admirable aspect of these movies is that they never idealize their characters or justify their mistakes with external factors. These movies showcase their content and typically allow the viewers to formulate their own opinions on the morally ambiguous characters.

6 best movies on Netflix addressing the subject of infidelity

1. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Cast: Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity G Zinta, Kirron Kher, Arjun Rampal, John Abraham

Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity G Zinta, Kirron Kher, Arjun Rampal, John Abraham IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Release year: 2006

2006 Genre: Drama, Romance



Karan Johar's movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna over the years has attained the status of an iconic film dealing with the topic of extramarital relationships. Even though the film faced harsh criticism, it was a bold choice made by the director. It tells the tale of two pairs of individuals who fall apart in their unhappy marriages.



Dev and Maya, who faced difficulties in their marriages, form a bond, offering each other comfort and eventually developing romantic feelings. Featuring characters with gray shades and KJo's signature cinematic style paired with lovely music, this film never fails to captivate the viewers.

2. Life In A Metro

Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Cast: Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Kay Kay Menon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shiney Ahuja, Sharman Joshi, Nafisa Ali

Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Kay Kay Menon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shiney Ahuja, Sharman Joshi, Nafisa Ali IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Release year: 2007

2007 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Romance

Anurag Basu's Life In A Metro is considered one of his most incredible works. The film is based in Mumbai and delves into the urban life, focusing on topics like extramarital affairs and the enduring solitude of Indian women in the city, as implied by the title. The movie entertains viewers with timeless, soulful music through a captivating plot that is not overly moralistic.

3. Haseen Dillruba

Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastav, Yamini Das, Dayashankar Pandey, Ashish Verma

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastav, Yamini Das, Dayashankar Pandey, Ashish Verma IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Release year: 2021

2021 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Romance, Thriller



If you’re up for watching a film that’s much more than just romance, then the brilliant nail-biter Haseen Dillruba deserves your immediate attention. The movie features powerful performances by its cast in a plotline that deals not only with extramarital affairs but also with female individuality and empowerment.

The film tells the story of Vikram, who is introverted, shy, and a devoted family man, and dies in mysterious circumstances. At the start of the investigation, Rani becomes a focus for the agency, revealing the difficult reality of her relationship with her husband. At the same time, the audience's interest is piqued by an affair outside of marriage with Neel, portrayed by Rane.

4. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Director: Jayprad Desai

Jayprad Desai Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Aditya Srivastav, Jimmy Shergill

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Aditya Srivastav, Jimmy Shergill IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Romance, Thriller

After receiving immense love from the audience, the makers of Haseen Dillruba brought its sequel, titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Directed by Jayprad Desai, the narrative of the second part is connected to its predecessor. It enters a flashback state, reflecting on the events that preceded the situation, and continues the story.

In the second part of the film, Abhimanyu, portrayed by Sunny Kaushal, adds a touch of innocence to the movie as he portrays a man deeply enamored with Rani. This franchise delves into the topic of infidelity and keeps you engaged until the end.

5. Lust Stories

Director: Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar

Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar Cast: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia

Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Release year: 2018

2018 Genre: Drama, Romance

Lust Stories is a movie anthology with four parts that delves into the intricacies of love, relationships, and physical longing in contemporary India. Of all the stories, Dibakar Banerjee's direction delves into the theme of cheating.

It tells the story of a banker named Reena (Manisha Koirala) who has been in a relationship with her husband's (Sanjay Kapoor) friend, Sudhir (Jaideep Ahlawat), because she is unhappy in her marriage.

6. Maya Memsaab

Director: Ketan Mehta

Ketan Mehta Cast: Deepa Sahi, Farooq Shaikh, Raj Babbar, Shah Rukh Khan, Shreeram Lagoo, Paresh Rawal, Raghubir Yadav, Om Puri

Deepa Sahi, Farooq Shaikh, Raj Babbar, Shah Rukh Khan, Shreeram Lagoo, Paresh Rawal, Raghubir Yadav, Om Puri IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Release year: 1993

1993 Genre: Drama, mystery, romance



The film Maya Memsaab, which was released in 1993, draws inspiration from the timeless French novel Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert. The film is set in the modern times and explores Maya's sensual exploration as she looks for satisfaction in relationships beyond her marriage. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Maya Memsaab was not just ahead of its time, but also effectively addressed the intricate topics of adultery, longing, sexual relationships, and individual contentment.

As they rightly say, the mind is a complicated thing. The irresistible temptation between commitment and attraction can often ruin relationships. You might have mixed feelings about these films, but theywill definitely linger in your memory and provoke thoughts.

Which one of these are you planning to watch next?

